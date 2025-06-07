Denzel Clarke Takes Flight in A's Win
A's manager Mark Kotsay called it "fearless." The incredible catch made in the top of the fourth inning by Denzel Clarke was so remarkable, many were unsure if he had caught the ball until he got up and took it from his glove. The entire crowd at Sutter Health Park rose in unison to give him a long standing ovation, and grew louder and louder as he approached the home dugout.
Denzel Clarke's catch ranks #2 on MLB Top Plays
It seemed to be a pivotal moment, and perhaps something the A's look back on a month or two from now as a turning point for them as a group. Suddenly and finally, the momentum shifted and it was their game to lose. Wilson had another three-hit night while Brent Rooker and Lawrence Butler also had two hits each.
The bullpen stayed cool, calm and collected under the pressure of a 5-4 lead. T.J. McFarland's crucial moment in the seventh inning came as he struck out Ryan O'Hearn on a foul tip and pumped his fist as he walked off the mound. Mason Miller awed the O's with his slider and 103 mph fastball, which left the bases loaded in the top of the eighth. Miller recorded his 13th save on the season, recording five outs in the process.
After the game, Athletics on SI spoke to AL Rookie of the Month Jacob Wilson on what his immediate reaction was to Clarke's heroics. "I think it's the best play I've seen," he said. Clarke received high praise from his coaches and teammates for laying his body on the line to make the grab, and his mentality is something Mark Kotsay added "you don't find a lot these days."
Clarke's battle wound, a left shoulder contusion, is unfortunate news for the A's but they hope it's nothing serious and he can return to play shortly.
Next, Luis Severino will take the ball on Saturday evening against Charlie Morton for the O's in West Sacramento. First pitch is at 7:05 PDT.