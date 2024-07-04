Estes Praises A's Fans After Big Start
Oakland A's starter Joey Estes was masterful on Wednesday evening, going the distnace in a complete game shutout of the Los Angeles Angels, and needing just 92 pitches to finish it out. Tossing nine innings in under 100 pitches is what is referred to as a "Maddux" after former Atlanta Braves starter Greg Maddux, who did this routinely.
Yet, when reporters went to talk to Estes after the game, he made sure to give a shout out to the fans.
"There was a lot of them tonight. You could just feel the love from all the Oakland fans. It was a great feeling. You could feel every one of those fans out there. They're all rooting and it's a great fan group that we've got. It's been nice to experience the fans here."
While attendance has been dragging this season for the A's in their final year in Oakland, the announced attendance for the July 3 game was 14,837 for fireworks night. The highest-attended game this year was less than two weeks ago when 18,491 flocked to the Coliseum for what could end up being the final 1974 World Series union. Behind that was the reverse boycott on June 7, which drew 16,046.
Last night's game was the third-highest attendance for the season, with Opening Day placing fourth with 13,522 announced fans. The team's average attendance has been just over 7,000 for the year, which is currently on pace to be their lowest mark since 1979.
Fun side note: Hogan Harris was the starter for both of the top-attended games this season, and also for last year's first reverse boycott game on June 13.
The Oakland A's are currently planning to leave The Town and play in Sacramento at the River Cats' minor-league facility for at least three years while their proposed ballpark in Las Vegas is built. Estes giving some love to the fans that are going through a lot with their team nearly out the door is a classy move.
