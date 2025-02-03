Former A's, Dodgers Prospect Ready to Break Out With Atlanta Braves?
The Atlanta Braves have a knack for collecting for Athletics' players, whether it be via trade, free agency or off the waiver wire. While the team is more or less set on talent, leaving the roster questions limited heading into camp (outside of injuries), there is one former A's prospect that has caught the eye of Jim Bowden of The Athletic as a potential breakout to watch.
That would be 28-year-old Grant Holmes, whom the A's originally acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers back in 2016 in the deal that sent Rich Hill and Josh Reddick to L.A., and landed Holmes Jharel Cotton, and Frankie Montas in Oakland.
Holmes was selected by the Dodgers with the No. 22 pick in the 2014 MLB Draft, so he's always had the talent, but it took him until this past season with Atlanta to make his MLB debut. He ended up going 2-1 for Atlanta with a 3.56 ERA across 26 appearances (seven starts) while tossing 68.1 innings.
In the minors last season he held a 2.63 ERA across 41 innings, making three starts and getting into 18 games. He also closed out four games for Gwinnett.
Holmes had already had a bit of a breakout season with the Braves, and it was his emergency start against the New York Mets on September 30 that officially clinched a postseason berth for his club. He went four scoreless innings, giving up just one hit, walking one, and striking out seven.
Bowden broke down why he believes Holmes is set to break out in 2025:
"He can start or relieve and was used in both roles last season, but the Braves view him as a future starting pitcher.
"Last year with Atlanta, Holmes ranked in the 76th percentile in breaking run value, the 97th percentile in chase percentage, the 92nd percentile in whiff rate and the 90th percentile in walk rate. He averaged 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings and just 2.0 walks per nine. A real sleeper."
We can debate whether or not Holmes' breakout has already happened, but there is no debating that the numbers he put up last season put him in a great position to have success in 2025.