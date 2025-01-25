Former A's, Dodgers Reliever Announces His Retirement
According to MLB Trade Rumors, former big league reliever for the A's, Philadelphia Phillies, and Los Angeles Dodgers has announced his retirement from Major League Baseball.
The 31-year-old pitcher was a former 10th-round selection in the 2015 MLB Draft by the San Francisco Giants, and pitched in the Giants organization from 2015 to 2021. He reached Triple-A Sacramento in 2019 and remained there for three seasons. In November of 2021, Cyr elected free agency.
In December of 2021, Cyr landed a minor-league deal with the Philadelphia Phillies. He would start the year in Triple-A Lehigh Valley, where the right-hander tossed 36 innings and posted an ERA of 2.50, which would earn him his first call-up.
Tyler Cyr would make his MLB debut with the Phillies on August 21st, where he entered the game and gave up a home run, and only ended up getting one out in his career with Philadelphia.
Just a few days later, the A's took a flier on the intriguing arm that looked solid with the Phillies' Lehigh Valley affiliate by claiming him off waivers. After just five innings with the A's Triple-A affiliate, the club elected to call him up. He looked like a promising arm, as he joined the team in September with not much season left. He accumulated 13 innings with Oakland where he posted a 2.08 ERA with 16 strikeouts and allowed just three runs.
In that off-season, the A's ended up releasing Cyr. He then signed a minor league deal with L.A. During the 2023 season, Cyr pitched in two games for the Dodgers and didn't allow any runs, but an injury ended his season. The injury he suffered would actually end his career, as he stated he could not complete a full recovery.
In Cyr's statement on his retirement, he said this:
"This decision is not one I take lightly, and it comes with a heavy heart & excitement for what’s to come. While my passion for the game and my love for the competition will never fade, the reality of a shoulder injury I sustained in 2023 with the Dodgers has made it impossible for me to fully recover and continue playing at the level I expect of myself.
"I want to extend my deepest gratitude to my family, coaches, teammates, and, of course, the fans who have supported me throughout my journey. I am so incredibly thankful for the opportunities I’ve had and the memories I’ll carry with me forever.
"Baseball has given me everything, from the thrill of competition to lifelong friendships, and I will always cherish the game. Even though my time on the field has come to an end, I’m excited for what lies ahead. My love for baseball is unwavering, and I believe I have so much more to offer in the future—whether it’s through coaching, mentoring, or contributing to the game in new ways.
"The lessons I’ve learned and the passion I’ve gained over the years will never go away, and I’m excited to stay connected to the game I love."