Former A’s Infielder Is Teeing off for Toronto This Postseason
Ernie Clement and the Toronto Blue Jays punched their ticket to the American League Championship Series after a 5-2 win in Game 4 against the New York Yankees on Wednesday.
After playing three years of college baseball at the University of Virginia, Clement was drafted in the 4th round of the 2017 MLB Draft by Cleveland. After three-plus years in the minor leagues, Clement made his MLB debut during the 2021 season.
He'd play with Cleveland, primarily as a defensive replacement, in his two years in the big leagues with them, before being DFA'd late in 2022. Two days after he was designated for assignment, Clement was picked up by the Oakland Athletics. He would go on to play six games for the A’s at the end of the year before being released by the club in March 2023.
But Clement rebounded with the Blue Jays, and now, in his third year with Toronto, continues to tear up the diamond. Through four games in the postseason, Clement is 9-for-14 (.643) with a double, a home run, and five runs batted in. He has a 1.554 OPS and came through for the Jays in their ALDS battle with the Yankees.
Despite going hitless in the series opener, Clement went 3-for-4 with a two-run blast in Game 2. He ambushed a pitch from Max Fried in the second inning to open the scoring, then in the bottom of the third, Clement hit a line drive single into left field to plate Daulton Varsho, giving Toronto a 5-0 lead.
In Game 3, the first of the series at Yankee Stadium, Clement was a perfect 4-for-4. The 29-year-old had three singles and a double, including an RBI base knock in the top of the third. Despite the chance to clinch, the pinstripes orchestrated a comeback to stay alive for one more day.
But Clement had more in the tank for Game 4. On Wednesday night, Clement pieced together another strong performance with a 2-for-3 night. A couple of singles turned into a couple of runs for the Blue Jays as Clement continued to see the ball well.
Clement continues to be an unlikely hero for Toronto. Despite his slow rise, Clement has quickly become one of the best defensive infielders in the league. With +13 Outs Above Average (OAA), he was a top-15 defender across all positions in 2025, and he was listed alongside superstars Alex Bregman and former teammate José Ramírez as Gold Glove finalists at third base..
In what has been a postseason to dream of, Ernie Clement and the Blue Jays will now await the winner of the Seattle Mariners/Detroit Tigers series, which is now headed to a Game 5 at T-Mobile Park.