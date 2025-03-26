Former A's Infielder, Piece of the Matt Chapman Trade with Blue Jays, Retires
Baseball is a tough sport to play at the highest level. This week, after spending a year with his hometown New York Yankees, primarily in the minor leagues, former Athletics third baseman announced his retirement from the game.
Smith was notably a piece of the A's and Toronto Blue Jays trade for Matt Chapman ahead of the 2022 campaign after making his Jays debut the previous season.
Originally selected by Toronto in the fourth round of the 2017 MLB Draft, Smith debuted in 2021, getting into 18 games and batting just .094 with a .194 OBP.
With the A's, Smith received a little more playing time as the club gave unproven talent a chance. He got into a total of 97 contests across two seasons, though he went a combined 50-for-274 (.182). He spent all of his time in the big leagues with Oakland split between his natural position, shortstop, and third base.
Defensively, Smith was solid at either spot, but it was his bat that he couldn't quite unlock at the big-league level.
Still, he showed flashes in the minors that led some to believe that he could be an answer somewhere on the diamond. In the final month of his first season with the Athletics, Smith ended up hitting .365 with a .405 OBP and 11 home runs in 104 at-bats in Las Vegas. It seemed as though he'd unlocked something with that run to end the season.
He didn't start the year with the A's in 2023, but he was up in early April, and even received some fairly consistent playing time, getting 61 at-bats that month. He ended up hitting .197 with a pair of home runs.
His playing time was more sporadic from that point forward, getting six games with the A's in May, another eight in June, and then 41 at-bats as a final trial in September. None of those brief stints went terribly well, and he would elect minor-league free agency that offseason.
Coming off a year in which he hit .324 with a .372 OBP and 16 home runs in just 42 games with the Las Vegas Aviators, the Yankees snatched him up in January of last year. He would make it to the 26-man roster, but was solely used as a defensive replacement in two separate stints, going 0-for-0.
It also kind of stinks that those two games were each on the road, in Cleveland in April and in San Diego in May, so he didn't get to don the pinstripes of his hometown team at Yankee Stadium.
As for what awaits Smith post-career, we'll have to wait and see.