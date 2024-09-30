Former A's Prospect Dominates for Atlanta Braves
Former Oakland A's prospect Grant Holmes wasn't expected to get the ball today. But after the Atlanta Braves blew game one of their doubleheader against the New York Mets, and NL Cy Young hopeful Chris Sale was scratched from the game two start with back spasms, it was Holmes that got the ball for Atlanta with their season on the line.
Holmes was pulled with one out and two on in the top of the fifth inning, giving way to Daysbel Hernández, who ended the threat and kept the Braves up 1-0.
The 28-year-old right-hander made his big-league debut earlier this season and has gone 2-1 with Atlanta, racking up a 3.56 ERA across 68 1/3 innings in 26 games (seven starts). The wild part of this switch-a-roo is that Holmes also recorded five outs on Sunday, needing just 21 pitches against the Kansas City Royals.
In his start on Monday, Holmes went 4 1/3 innings, gave up a lone hit, walked a batter, and struck out seven.
This is pure speculation, but with the Braves and Mets both playing two games on Monday, perhaps using Holmes was a huge gamble that looks to be paying off for Atlanta, who, if they hold on to win this game, will clinch a spot in the postseason. They would also have Chris Sale available to pitch in game one, assuming that the back spasms aren't too bad. Having Sale in game one would give them a better shot in the next round than not having him at all.
As for Holmes, he was originally selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the MLB Draft with the 22nd overall pick. The Dodgers traded him to Oakland along with Frankie Montas and Jharel Cotton in exchange for Rich Hill and Josh Reddick back in 2016.