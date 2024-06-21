Former A's, Yankees Legend Reggie Jackson Speaks About the Struggles he Faced in Early Career
Last night during the pre-game for the contest between the San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals, former Oakland A's and New York Yankees legend Reggie Jackson spoke a bit about why it wasn't easy for him to be at Rickwood Field, given the struggles he endured as a young black man playing in the south in the 1960's.
Last April when the A's held their 1973 World Series reunion right before the team announced their plans to move to Las Vegas, Jackson spoke for a few minutes about playing in the south in the 1960's, and how being with the group of guys he was with made a huge difference in the man he became.
"We were together when we were 19, 20 [years old]. We couldn't even go to the bars. I couldn't go into town. I couldn't sleep in the hotel. I couldn't eat in the restaurants. They'd send a guy in first to see if I could eat in there, and if I couldn't eat in there, we'd get back on the bus and go find a place where I could eat, or the manager would get all the food taken out and we'd eat on the bus. They wouldn't leave me behind. You develop that kind of loyalty and respect and gratefulness of those people that you share those difficult times with."
Even in the big leagues, the challenges followed Reggie. "Back in the '60's, you know, [it's] tough sledding. You went to Kansas City to play in the big leagues, you go to Baltimore to play in the big leagues, you're black. And they're going to let you know that. Your teammates were part of your family. Part of your support."
The A's will be holding their 1974 World Series reunion this Sunday, and Jackson is sure to be asked more about his experiences coming up through the minors given what he said on Thursday. He's also likely to be asked about the team's relocation to Las Vegas.
Reggie earned MVP honors in 1973 both in the regular season and in the World Series as a member of the Oakland A's. He later earned World Series MVP with the Yankees in 1977 after hitting three home runs in the clinching game six, which also earned him the nickname "Mr. October." He was part of five Series-winning clubs in the 1970's.