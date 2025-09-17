Former Atlanta Braves Prospect Undergoes Successful Surgery
On Tuesday, the Athletics sent out their weekly injury report, and while a number of player's statuses have remained the same, there was a big update for Joey Estes, whom the A's acquired in the Matt Olson deal in 2022.
According to the team, Estes underwent successful surgery on Tuesday with Dr. Robert Watkins IV at Cedars-Sinai Marina Hospital in Los Angeles. Dr. Watkins performed a microdiscectomy at the right L5-S1 vertebral level. Estes will now remain in Los Angeles post surgery before beginning his recovery treatment during the offseason.
Estes began the year in the A's Opening Day rotation as the team's fifth starter, and even started the first game they played in West Sacramento this season. He gave up six run on nine hits and four walks in four innings against the Chicago Cubs in the opener, and his second start came in Colorado where he gave up another six runs in three innings of work.
Estes was optioned to Triple-A at that point, and would remain with the Las Vegas affiliate until late August when he made a return to the A's roster in Seattle. The 23-year-old righty tossed four innings out of the bullpen, giving up just one hit and striking out one in his lone return appearance.
Around that point in the season, the A's lost both Jack Perkins and Jacob Lopez—two promising rookies—to the IL. It appeared as though Estes may have a clear path back to the starting rotation at that point in time, but then Estes himself landed on the IL before the open spot in the rotation came around.
That is when Mason Barnett, another prospect, entered the rotation.
We don't know what kind of a recovery time Estes is going to need at this point, or when he'll be able to start preparing for the 2026 season, so for now his status is TBD.
Update on Jacob Lopez
The A's also provided a big update on Lopez, who has been out of action for the past few weeks with a left forearm flexor strain. The club says that he is continuing a throwing progression, and is scheduled to throw a bullpen today in Boston.
The hope with Lopez has always been that he'd be able to return before the end of the season, potentially in a bullpen role. Depending on how this bullpen goes on Wednesday, he could be in line to achieve that goal. While it may just be an inning or two, it would be great to get him back on the bump before the end of the season.
With so many pitchers now in the mix for spots either in the bullpen or the A's rotation, how these injured players recover during the offseason could play a big role in how they factor into the team's plans heading into 2026. The A's will be expecting to be in contention late next year, and perhaps even pushing for a postseason spot.
And that's without seeing what moves the A's make this winter to help improve the roster.