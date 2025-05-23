Former Los Angeles Dodgers Prospect Makes MLB Debut with A's
The Athletics suffered their ninth consecutive defeat on Thursday, and the beats to the game were largely familiar. The A's were in the game through the middle innings, but the bullpen let the game get away late, finishing with the same 10-5 score they lost to the Angels with on Wednesday night.
In the midst of this season low, we also got to see former Los Angeles Dodgers prosepct Carlos Duran make his MLB debut (finally). Duran had been with the club at the end of April, but was not used in game action.
The hard-throwing righty started off well on Thursday, getting first baseman Nolan Schanuel to pop out to the catcher. The rest of the outing was not as smooth.
Duran ended up walking three of the next four hitters, with the lone exception being a single given up to Logan O'Hoppe with two on. Luckily for the A's, a run didn't score on the play, though O'Hoppe's single loaded the bases. Duran would walk the next batter he faced, Jo Adell, to bring home a run.
It was at this point that A's manager Mark Kotsay went back to the bullpen, bringing in Hogan Harris, who would allow a run on a sac-fly from Yoán Moncada, and another on a single from Kevin Newman. Harris struck out Oakley, California native Kyren Paris to end the inning.
When the dust had settled, Duran's final line read one-third of an inning, one hit, three walks, and three runs allowed.
This was a tough spot for Duran, because he was in there since the A's are trying to hold onto their leverage guys for when they're actually needed. Both Mason Mller and Duran were warming simultaneously in the eighth inning, just in case the A's were to tie the game at 7-7. They didn't, and Duran was able to get his feet wet in the big leagues.
He was able to showcase a bit of why the A's acquired him from the Dodgers in exchange for Esteury Ruiz earlier this season, because his stuff moves a ridiculous amount. The issue that has plagued him has always been that his command is below average. Since the trade, Duran has allowed 21 hits and 15 walks in 21 innings of work.
The A's broadcast was talking about how in order to be successful at this level, a pitcher, particularly a relief pitcher, has to be competitive around the strike zone. If they're not, then big-league hitters can see what's working, pick an area, and sit on a pitch. In this outing, there were numerous pitches where Shea Langeliers would set up inside and have to reach to the other side of the strike zone.
On the one hand, that's great because his pitches have movement. He was sitting 95-97 with his heater, which is another nice skill to have. The key for him moving forward will have to be keeping the ball in the zone and challenging hitters.
He'll need some time in the minors before he's fully ready to be a part of the A's bullpen, but this should serve as a good learning experience for him moving forward.