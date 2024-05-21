Former S.F. Giants Set to Make A's Debut
The Oakland A's are back at home after a 1-9 road trip to face the Colorado Rockies. With the club riding an eight-game losing streak, they'll be getting some reinforcements in the bullpen with the debut of left-hander Scott Alexander in green and gold. The A's announced that they have activated the lefty from the IL and optioned Tyler Ferguson to make room on the roster.
Alexander, 34, is in his tenth big-league season, and spent the last two years in San Francisco as a member of the Giants, like a number of current A's. The southpaw holds a career 3.29 ERA with a 1.30 WHIP. He's a ground ball pitcher that typically has a GO/FO ratio of at least two to one, though in 2022 when he held a 1.04 ERA, that rate was up to 5.5:1.
The lefty has been on the IL since late March with a left rib contusion, and just started his official rehab assignment a couple of weeks ago. In four appearances with the Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators, Alexander held a 13.50 ERA across 2 2/3 innings, but that is mostly due to a rough first outing in which he recorded zero outs and gave up five runs (four earned).
In the three appearances he made last week, he went 2 2/3 innings and gave up just one hit, didn't allow a walk, and struck out five. How effective he'll be for the A's initially is an open question, but given his track record of success in MLB, there is some hope that he can help solidify the bullpen. While the bullpen hasn't been the worst in baseball over the past ten games, the cumulative 4.66 ERA in that span could stand to be improved upon. One reason the A's kept winning earlier in the season is that their relievers would keep games close and the team could stage a come-from-behind win.
The bigger issue for the club has been the starting pitchers, who held a 6.31 ERA on the road trip. Perhaps with the addition of Alexander, manager Mark Kotsay will feel a little more comfortable pulling the starter a touch earlier and handing the game over to the bullpen, keeping these games a little closer, and hopefully getting the team on the right track.