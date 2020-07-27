InsideTheAthletics
Fortunes Swing Wildly in AL West as Athletics win, but Astros, Rangers &  Angels Develop Starting Pitcher Issues

John Hickey

It was a good day for the A’s, a very good day by any way you reckon it, and it would have been even without a win over the Angels.

Oakland did get that win, however, 6-4, getting five runs of Angels’ comeback hopeful Shohei Ohtani in the first inning, then hanging on until Liam Hendriks could close It out.

Baseball is all about starting pitching, and Oakland’s competition in the American League West took a beating in that regard. Every contender in the West save the A’s got bad news about one of its star starters.

The Astros, who already had to deal with the loss of 20-game winner Gerrit Cole moving to the Yankees in the off season, lost Justin Verlander for the immediate future, possibly for the season.

The Rangers saw Corey Kluber leave Sunday’s game against the Rockies with a shoulder problem after one inning.

And the Angels saw Sunday ace and two-way player Shohei Ohtani, making his first start since September of 2018, face six batters, giving up three hits and three walks, leaving getting no outs and giving up five runs. Known for his high velocity pitches, Ohtani hit 94, 95 mph a couple of times but mostly was in the 91-mph range, and with almost no control.

Meanwhile, while the A’s have starter A.J. Puk on the injured list, he’s resuming throwing and Jesus Luzardo looked dominant in a Saturday relief appearance and is probably less than 10 days away from a return to the starting rotation.

“The last time we saw (Ohtani, in 2018), he was throwing a little hard and there were more splitters,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said after his club moved to 2-1. “Maybe he’s not all the way there yet.”

Talking to the Angels’ media, Ohtani said he’s not worried about his velocity, suggesting it will come as he builds up strength.

“looking back, I felt like I couldn’t throw with all my strength,” Ohtani said. “That’s one of the things I regret.”

He opened the game by giving up a single to Marcus Semien, then walked three in a row, forcing in a run. That brought up Mark Canha, who had never faced the right-hander from Japan who plays in the outfield or as DH when he’s not pitching.

“I watched some film,” Canha said. “He wasn’t throwing the splitter as much as I thought. And his velocity was down a little big. There was word that he was not built up to what he was in the past. It was kind of one of those things where you just had to see.”

Canha went to the plate prepared to swing at the first pitch. He didn’t. Instead he worked the count full, the drove a two-run single to right-center. Robbie Grossman followed with an RBI hit and a Vimael Machin double play grounder made it 5-0 and led to Ohtani’s exit.

Early reports said Houston would be without Verlander for the season with elbow problems. However, manager Dusty Baker tempered that, saying the Astros’ ace has a forearm strain, will be shut down for a few weeks, then will be reevaluated.

The Astros, who won 107 games last year, 10 more than the runner-up A’s, are going to find the defense of their West title will be much more difficult without Verlander and Cole, who won 41 games between them.

Kluber was supposed to solidify a modest Rangers’ rotation. But after a scoreless first inning in which he threw just 18 pitches, he had to be replaced. Manager Chris Woodward didn’t offer an update after the game, but he indicated a level of concern in the organization that this could be serious. The Rangers can’t afford him to be out long.

Kluber, who likely would have faced the A’s when the Rangers come to Oakland after the A’s upcoming road trip, felt tightness in his first few pitches, according to reports, and it only worsened as the inning moved forward. He faced just three hitters.

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

For a Season Athletics' Laureano was Never Sure Would Happen, He's off to a Great Start

Oakland center fielder Ramon Laureano has gotten two hits in each of the first two games. He said it's not enough to be considered a hot start, but compared with the rest of the A's, he's a volcano. A's runners have reached base 25 times total in the first two games of the season, six of those, almost one-quarter, have been Laureano.

John Hickey

Bassitt Goes into Monday Start Missing Both Athletics' Fans and Fellow Starters

With baseball being played in empty stadiums, Oakland Athletics starter Chris Bassitt says he's come to realize he underappreciated fans and the energy they provide. And he's not going to have easy access to the A's other starters during the game with them being back in the empty stands and away from the dugout. He's always relied on being able to chat them up during games, but the pandemic has taken that away.

John Hickey

Luzardo's Three Innings Saturday has him in Line for a Move to the Athletics Rotation

Jesus Luzardo, who missed most of the Oakland Athletics Summer Camp after testing positive for COVID-19, made his first appearance of the season Saturday with three scoreless innings. Those 44 pitches could set him up for a move to the starting rotation very soon.

John Hickey

Pinder has a Chance to Make Athletics Platoon Plans at Second Base Vanish

After starting Friday against a left-handed, the right-handed hitting Chad Pinder was in the lineup again Saturday against a righty. While Oakland Athletics manager Bob Melvin has talked about a platoon at second base, more important is going with a hot bat, which is what Pinder has been through Summer Camp.

John Hickey

Social Distancing Loses First Confrontation With Celebrating an Athletics Walkoff Win

The Oakland Athletics played the first extra-inning game with the new runner-on-second-base rules, and the A's got a walkoff grand slam from Matt Olson to beat the Angels, 7-3. Olson was greeted by a swarm at home plate, which is exactly what social distancing guidelines are designed to prevent.

John Hickey

Athletics Turn Extra Inning Rule Upside Down with Olson's Defense and Power

Oakland Athletics first baseman Matt Olson turned the extra-innings rule on its head with a defensive play in the top of the 10th, then hit a walkoff grand slam in the bottom of the inning as the A's won their 2020 opener, 7-3 over the Angels.

John Hickey

Athletics Incorporate Black Lives Matter into 2020 Season Opener

Starting hours before the first pitch of Friday night's season opener, the Oakland Athletics joined the chorus supporting Black Lives Matter and the fight for racial justice. From T-shirts to cloth patches on their uniforms, to making a joint statement, the A's want to use their platform to spread the word.

John Hickey

Athletics' GM Forst Ready to `Throw out the Norms' as 2020 Starts Up Tonight

Oakland Athletics general manager David Forst said a schedule reduced from 162 games to 60 injects more randomness into the season. He believes the A's are ready to establish new norms. Also, A.J. Puk resumes playing catch Friday, four days after having a cortisone shot in his left shoulder.

John Hickey

Athletics Thinking Playoffs at a Minimum as a Short, Strange Baseball Season Begins

The Oakland Athletics take what they believe is their best team in years into the 2020 season starting with the opener tonight in the Coliseum against the Angels. A fast start hasn't been an A's specialty; that needs to change for Oakland to get to the World Series, which is, after all, the point.

John Hickey

Converted Catcher Dave Stewart Raves About Converted Catcher Jordan Weems

Before he won 20 or more games in four consecutive seasons, Dave Stewart was drafted as a catcher by the Dodgers, who converted him to pitching. He's watched Oakland Athletics rookie Jordan Weems, another catcher-turned-pitcher, and he likes what he sees. On Thursday, Weems formally made the A's 30-man roster.

John Hickey