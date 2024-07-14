Houston Astros Sign Recently Released Oakland A's Infielder
The Houston Astros have reportedly signed Aledmys Díaz to a minor-league deal after the Oakland A's released him back on July 5.
When A's manager Mark Kotsay spoke of the decision to let Díaz go, he said that not too many players apologize for their performance and letting the team down in that moment, but Aledmys did. While his stat line wasn't the greatest in parts of two injury-filled seasons in the green and gold, he was a good clubhouse presence and a mentor to some of the younger guys.
On Opening Day this year, we asked Díaz which player on the A's roster he thought would break out, and he said catcher Shea Langeliers, then compared him to a young version of J.T. Realmuto. While the A's backstop isn't hitting for average like Realmuto did at 26, he has already matched the Phillies' backstop in home runs from his age 26 season with 17 as we approach the All-Star break. With a slight boost to his OPS+ in the second half, Langeliers will be right there, as Díaz predicted.
Díaz got into just 12 games with Oakland this season after starting on the IL, and then with the club having a hard time finding a spot to give him regular at-bats. He went 3-for-29 (.103) in the opportunities he was given before the A's decided to make a move.
Last year Aledmys was a bit better, hitting .229 with a .280 OBP and a .616 OPS in 109 games. The 33-year-old will be celebrating his birthday on August 1.
This is also a bit of a homecoming for Díaz, as he spent the four previous seasons before his arrival in Oakalnd with the Astros. In his time with Houston, Díaz hit .255 with a .313 OBP and was a league average bat in their lineup.
With his versatility to play multiple positions, he could find himself getting a second wind if he's dropped into the middle of a chase for a postseason berth.