Jacob Wilson's Debut Cut Short
Oakland A's No.1 prospect Jacob Wilson made his MLB debut on Friday night against the Los Angeles Angels, with the first pitch of the game being grounded right to him off the bat of Anthony Rendon.
"It's [my] first day in the big leagues, first pitch of the game. Just being able to get that ball hit right at you, obviously that's the first one. Get that one out of the way. It's just a great feeling. You can actually take a breath now. I'm thankful it happened on the first pitch so I can start breathing from there on out."
After turning a nifty double play in the third where he fielded a ball up the middle, went to second for one, then fired to first, Wilson was due up first in the bottom of the third for his debut at the dish.
Wilson fouled the first pitch off to the left side. On the second pitch he saw, he lined a single over a leaping Zach Neto at short. Wilson said after the game "that's definitely a moment you'll remember for the rest of your life. Being able to see the ball go over the shortstop and just be able to get to first base, and just know that all that hard work that you've had your entire life paid off."
With Wilson at second, and Max Schuemann at first, Lawrence Butler lined a triple down the right field line that scored both runners. Yet, as Wilson rounded third, he limped his way towards home, scoring easily, but putting his status for the rest of the game in jeopardy.
After attempting to go out to short for the top of the fourth, Wilson was ultimately called back. "Jogging out there, I felt something that didn't look too good to the coaches."
The A's have since announced that his injury is a left hamstring strain, though a timetable for how long he may be out has not been discussed.
A's manager Mark Kotsay said that Wilson wanted to stay in the game, but pulling him was ultimately the manager's decision. "We're going to take a good look at [the hamstring] before we make any decisions. Hopefully it's a minor strain. Something he can deal with and get back."
While the debut is certainly not exactly how Wilson had pictured it for all of those years, he did record a hit in his only plate appearance, making him a 1.000 hitter for the time being.
As for the ball that he hit for his first MLB milestone, Wilson is going to keep that in a safe place. "It's definitely going in my office back home. That's a trophy right there. Just being able to able to see it and remind yourself how all that hard work paid off in the end to get that first hit. It's pretty cool."