Jiménez, Basso Back with Oakland
Ahead of Friday's game in Atlanta, the A's made a couple of roster moves. The first of which was officially placing right-hander Lucas Erceg on the IL, retroactive to May 26, with a strained right forearm. The other move was to option righty Tyler Ferguson back to Triple-A Las Vegas.
Erceg has flown back to Oakland for further evaluation, and a timetable for how long he'll be out is currently unknown. He had pitched exceptionally well for the A's as the setup man for Mason Miller, holding a 2.86 ERA and striking out 27 in 22 innings pitched.
Ferguson has appeared in nine games across two stints with the Athletics, holding a 4.50 ERA and walking seven batters in ten innings.
To take their places on the roster, the A's have recalled right-hander Dany Jiménez and lefty Brady Basso. Both players have spent time with Oakland this season, though Basso was only around for a day before he was sent back to the minors, and is likely around to eat some innings if needed before returning to Vegas. He has not made his big-league debut.
Jiménez has been part of the A's bullpen the past few seasons and holds a career 3.54 ERA in just over 70 innings. This year he has struggled with his command, walking 13 batters in 14 2/3 innings. Meanwhile, he had struck out just 11 in that time, hence the demotion on May 7. In nine minor-league innings this season the righty has walked five and hit three batters. He has also struck out 12.
Dany probably isn't fixed just yet, but with the number of injuries the A's pitching staff is facing right now, he's an option with MLB experience that has a little bit of a track record for recording outs.
The A's also announced that the recently DFA'd Tyler Nevin has cleared waivers and been outrighted to Las Vegas.