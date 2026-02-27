A's to Unleash Top Pitching Prospect Against Kansas City Royals

The past two seasons the A's first rounder from the previous year has climbed their way up to the big leagues and made an immediate impact. In 2024, it was Jacob Wilson, followed by American League Rookie of the Year Nick Kurtz in 2025.

This year, there is a chance that left-hander Jamie Arnold could follow that same path after being selected by the A's with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft.

Arnold didn't make his pro debut after being selected, instead working on getting himself ready for this season. It's the same path that fellow left-hander Gage Jump followed last year after the A's took him with the No. 73 overall pick in the 2024 Draft. This year, Jump is expected to begin the season in Triple-A and could be a member of the team's rotation in 2026.

Arnold is ranked as MLB Pipeline's No. 41 overall prospect and according to Mark Kotsay, made some of the A's hitters take bad swings facing him in a bullpen session on Sunday. He's also added some pitches to his mix this winter, bringing in a sinker, a cutter, and a kick-change to go along with the slider, fastball and changeup that got him drafted in the first place.

A's third base hopeful Darell Hernaiz was one of the players that faced him in that bullpen session, and told MLB.com, "I’m sure he’ll be in the big leagues sometime soon. He’s super polished, and it seems like he has a really good head on his shoulders."

Friday will be the first chance that A's fans will have to get a look at him, and given the early reviews, the expectations are no longer tempered.

A's probable pitchers against the Royals

Sep 23, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs (59) throws during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Jeffrey Springs will be getting his first start of camp on Friday against the Kansas City Royals, and he's expected to be followed by a slew of relief pitchers in RHP Elvis Alvarado, LHP Jamie Arnold, RHP Michael Kelly, LHP Brady Basso, RHP Kenya Huggins, RHP Geoff Hartlieb, RHP A.J. Causey and RHP JJ Goss.

For some of those pitchers, this may be one of their final times pitching in A's camp before being reassigned to the minor-league side. In previous seasons, the A's have made their roster cuts on Sundays, and with so many players in camp, trims need to be made to ensure that everyone can get the innings they need to be ready for the upcoming season.

Springs will be a good test for the Royals, as Kansas City hit .236 with a .303 OBP and an 80 wRC+ (100 is league average) as a team against left-handers last season. This will also be a good chance for Springs to get his legs under him this year given those same metrics.

This will be Alvarado's second appearance of camp after giving up a hit, a walk, and an unearned run in his first one. Michael Kelly pitched on February 22 against Cleveland, giving up one hit and striking out three in a solid inning of work.

Brady Basso could be a long-relief or multi-inning relief option for the A's to give the club a second lefty out of the bullpen, but they are also deploying him every fifth day, which could indicate that they're planning to have him start games in the minors. The Athletics are also using that same five-day period for regular relief arms in some instances.

Kenya Huggins was acquired from the Cincinnati Reds in the Miguel Andujar deal last deadline, and he debuted against Cleveland this spring, hitting 96 with his lone four-seamer, and then averaging 88.1 with his slider, and 94.6 with the sinker. He was in High-A for the A's last year and will be an arm to keep an eye on as he continues to move up the system.

A.J. Causey is another more recent addition via trade, actually coming over in the deal with the Royals that sent Mitch Spence out of town. He gave up three earned in his inning of work in the spring opener, and now he'll get to face the club that drafted him. Not the easiest draw of opening assignments.

Royals probable pitchers against A's

Aug 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Lucas Erceg (60) pitches during the eighth inning against the Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Royals are planning on using LHP Bailey Falter, RHP Nick Mears, RHP Lucas Erceg, RHP Carlos Estévez, RHP Hector Neris, LHP Daniel Lynch IV and RHP Steven Zobac on Friday.

Erceg is another for A's player, whom they traded back in 2024 for Will Klein, Mason Barnett and Jared Dickey. He's been a key piece of the Kansas City bullpen, while Klein became a postseason hero for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season, and Barnett struggled in his first taste of the big leagues in 2025.

Falter was acquired by the Royals at the deadline last season from the Pittsburgh Pirates, while Mears was added from the Milwaukee Brewers in December in exchange for Angel Zerpa. Funnily enough, Zerpa is someone the A's have already seen this spring.

Hector Neris is a non-roster invitee in camp after signing a minor-league deal with the Royals back in January. Lynch is projected to make the Royals Opening Day roster after spending the past five years in that spot, while Zobac, the 25-year-old from Cal, was added to the 40-man roster this past winter.