Joe Boyle Bounces Back in Second Rehab Start
Oakland A's right-hander Joe Boyle made his second rehab start with the Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators on Wednesday night, and this one went a whole lot better than the first one. On May 23, Boyle faced five batters, gave up three hits and two walks which led to four earned runs, and hedidn't retire a single batter. He threw 26 pitches and was pulled with back stiffness.
On Wednesday, Boyle was back to throwing gas, and at the time of this writing, he had the five hardest pitches in Triple-A last night, averaging 100.1 miles per hour and touching 102. His final line on the evening was 2 1/3 innings pitched, one hit allowed, two walks, and three strikeouts. He walked both the first and the last batter he faced with a single in the middle.
Boyle threw a total of 43 pitches, 25 for strikes. The goal for him is to get up to 75 pitches before the A's consider activating him from the IL, and they generally like to up the pitch count in increments of 15, so we're likely two starts, or two weeks, away from a decision. He began his rehab assignment on May 15, so in two weeks he would be on day 28 of his assignment. Pitchers have 30 days to be activated from the IL once they begin their rehab assignment, so this will leave the A's with the question of whether to acivate him and put him in the Oakland rotation, or to activate him and option him to Las Vegas around June 12.
In other rehabbing starter news, Luis Medina started last night's game for Vegas and also hit 100 mph. He was able to throw 72 pitches in his outing, leading Mark Kotsay to tell reporters in Tampa Bay that Medina would be flying to meet with the team. Once he joins the A's, he'll throw a bullpen and the club will determine whether or not they'll activate him this weekend. The A's don't have the same ability to option him to the minors when his rehab is done, becuase he is out of minor-league options. Once he is ready, he'll be on the A's roster.
With Kyle Muller starting Thursday's game, and Mitch Spence going on Tuesday, the team is lacking long relievers that have some big league experience. Medina could fill that role, if needed, or be used as a starter. This decision could come down to how fresh the bullpen is and whether the team needs a fresh arm before they could get him in the rotation.
25-year-old Freddy Tarnok has also been on his rehab assignment, which began on May 8, as he looks to return from a hip injury. The Aviators have been using him in relief, and he has appeared in six games thus far, holding a 13.50 ERA. He has allowed runs in four of those six appearances. With his deadline to be activated looming about a week in the distance (June 7), it's likely that we see him optioned once he's done with his rehab stint.