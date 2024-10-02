Kansas City Royals Closer Erceg Continues Terrific Season
When the Oakland A's traded for Lucas Erceg from the Milwaukee Brewers in 2023, it was unclear exactly what the Athletics were getting. Erceg had been a position player prospect turned pitcher, and was acquired from the Brewers, a certified pitching factory, for cash. For Milwaukee to trade him for so little was a bit odd.
Not long after that deal, Erceg was in Oakland, making his MLB debut. He had moments where he battled his command, but for the most part he showcased the talent he possesses on the mound. He was one of the best pitchers on the rebuilding A's in 2023 based solely on Stuff+ and Pitching+. Heading into 2024, it was pretty clear he'd be a late inning guy.
Mason Miller took over the closing duties for Oakland this season, but Erceg was charged with holding down the eighth. He told A's on SI one day this season that he was bummed that he didn't get to watch Mason in person very often, since his job was typically setting up the closer, so he was usually back in the clubhouse finishing up his post-outing work.
When the A's didn't seem likely to trade Miller, it was fairly obvious that they may move Erceg instead, given that he had similar team control left and had been in the middle of a solid campaign. He had a 3.68 ERA with Oakland, and after the deal with the Kansas City Royals, he has slid into the closer role himself and tallied a 2.88 ERA with K.C. He's only walked three batters in 25 innings, dropping his WHIP to 0.84 post-trade.
With Erceg holding down the ninth, the Royals have to feel fairly confident that they can make a deep postseason run.
The 29-year-old right-hander entered Game 1 of the Wild Card round matchup against the Baltimore Orioles in the bottom of the eighth with two outs and runners on first and second, only to get Anthony Santander to ground out on the second pitch, a changeup beow the zone.
Erceg would walk Ryan O'Hearn to begin the bottom of the ninth, but ended up striking out Adley Rutschman, got Colton Cowser to fly out, and then got Heston Kjerstad on a nasty changeup that moved like a sinker.
Erceg and the Royals are up 1-0 in the Wild Card round, and they'll be starting Seth Lugo in Game 2. First pitch is scheduled for 1:38 PT.