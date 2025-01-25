Los Angeles Angels Sign Former A's Third Baseman
The Los Angeles Angels have had a busy offseason, bringing in Yusei Kikuchi and Jorge Soler as the two big pieces of the winter, along with former A's first baseman Ryan Noda, former Chicago Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks, and former Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud. All in all, the Angels have done a nice job rebuilding the roster and could surprise some people in 2025.
They have also recently come to terms with former A's third baseman J.D. Davis on a minor-league deal, according to FanSided's Robert Murray. Davis came to the A's last spring after the San Francisco Giants released him during camp following the signing of Matt Chapman.
Davis became the A's starting third baseman, and ended up hitting .236 with a .304 OBP and four home runs in 39 games with the A's, but a couple of weeks into the season he landed on the injured list, and Abraham Toro took hold of third base, so when Davis returned at the end of April, he was suddenly without a regular position.
The A's DFA'd Davis in June and he ended up getting traded to the New York Yankees, who were suddenly without Anthony Rizzo and needed a replacement first baseman. Davis got into just seven games with the Yanks, going 2-for-19 in the Bronx before he was DFA'd by New York at the end of July and ultimately released in early August.
Between the two stops, Davis actually spent more time at first base (28 games) than third (14), so where the Angels are looking to have him on their depth chart will be interesting. With Anthony Rendon not having topped 58 games played in a season with Los Angeles, having a veteran depth option like Davis could come in handy.
One thing we picked up on early last season in a series against the Washington Nationals was the Nats' gameplan against Davis.
This was obviously a small sample size, being that he ended up hitting .250 against fastballs (.241 against four-seamers) with a .222 expected batting average (xBA). That was fairly in line with what he did the season before as well, but it's certainly something to keep an eye on if/when he gets called up to the Angels roster.
Overall, four-seamers accounted for 43.6% of the pitch types that Davis saw in 2024, up from 35.6% the previous year, and his whiff rate last season on the heater was 38.2%. The only pitch he swung through more was curveballs at 42.1%.
Of the players with at least 50 plate appearances seeing a four-seamer, Davis' 38.2% whiff rate on the pitch ranked No. 9 in MLB. While some of the players above him on the list held decent averages, like No. 2 Sam Hilliard's .293 with a 43.6% whiff rate, nobody's expected batting average was higher than .220. That whiff rate against four-seamers could be an issue if the expected stats start to match what he's putting up.
While Davis isn't being signed to be the everyday guy for the Angels at either corner infield spot, he could end up getting a decent opportunity to play as the season goes along. He's had success in the big leagues in the past, so there is some upside with him, too. But those stats against four-seamers and the fact that the Nationals were unafraid to just keep throwing them could be cause for concern if he does become the main guy at a position.