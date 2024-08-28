Oakland Athletics DFA Early-Season Standout
The Oakland Athletics announced on Tuesday that they had designated Abraham Toro for assignment in a flurry of moves that included the return of No. 1 prospect Jacob Wilson to the roster. The move has perplexed many on social media.
For the year, Toro has hit .240 with a .293 OBP in 94 games played, while holding a .643 OPS. Through May he was batting .288 with a .332 OBP and a .761 OPS. Since the beginning of June, he has gone 20-for-125 (.160), and since August 10 he has started just three of Oakland's 14 games, despite the versatility that he brings in the field. All three starts came at third base.
Tyler Nevin has also started a couple of games at third base during that same August stretch, but it was Darell Hernaiz that was getting most of the playing time at the hot corner. Hernaiz was also sent out, with the A's optioning him to Triple-A following Sunday's game.
With third base now open and Wilson returning, that clears plenty of playing time for Max Schuemann to slide to his right and clear the way for Wilson at short. That was the plan when Wilson came up initially, and it was the plan on Tuesday night.
Schuemann responded by going 3-for-4 with a go-ahead two-run homer in the seventh against the Reds last night. It should also be noted that Schuemann went 3-for-4 with a home run and four rbi when Wilson was called up for the first game out of the All Star break. He also doubled in both games.
It's possible that the A's made this move with a few days remaining in August in order to give Toro a shot at landing with a contender ahead of the postseason. He was given an opportunity with the A's, and he ran with it for a couple of months. He's also a switch-hitter and can play numerous positions on the infield. He'll get a shot with another club, but where he ends up is anybody's guess.
The cruel part of the game is that the A's are not the same team they were when the season started, and they have fewer opportunities to hand out with the way the roster is currently constructed. Max Schuemann has shown that he's a valuable piece for the A's after filling in as the full-time shortstop after coming up as a utility player. If the A's are to turn a corner, Jacob Wilson at short is going to be a part of that next good team. Zack Gelof at second has struggled to repeat the production he had last season, but he's another big part of this team and isn't going anywhere.
Those three positions were the main spots that Toro could be deployed, which is what made Tuesday's move possible.