Osvaldo Bido Set For Spring Debut Against Kansas City Royals
The Sacramento Athletics will be taking on the Kansas City Royals at Surprise Stadium this afternoon, with first pitch scheduled for 12:05 p.m. (PT). On the bump for the A's will be right-hander Osvaldo Bido, who has been dubbed "underrated" by A's on SI this offseason, and a potential breakout pick by other outlets.
Last season Bido made 16 appearances in Oakland, making nine starts, and held a 3.41 ERA over that span. This spring he's looking to solidify a spot on the A's rotation, and with a strong camp he would likely have an inside track for one of the two open slots. Given that he's being slotted in between Springs and Sears, that would appear to be an indication he's tentatively slotted in the rotation.
The pitchers listed behind Bido for this game are Tyler Ferguson, Michel Otañez, Grant Holman, Gunnar Hoglund, Hogan Harris, and Tanner Dodson. Harris is the lone left-hander of the bunch and is coming off a strong season of his own, posting a 2.86 ERA, but his FIP (4.23) was a bit higher.
The Royals will be using Cole Ragans, Luinder Avila, Steven Zobac, Taylor Clarke, Steven Cruz, and Evan Sisk today.
Also of note is that Zack Gelof is making his second start in three games this spring, but it's also his second game as the club's designated hitter. Getting a look at second base today will be Luis Urías, who has plenty of experience at the position over his seven-year career, yet he is expected to see more time at third base during the season.
With Gelof coming off a down year after a huge breakout campaign in 2023, this could be a "show me" season for the A's second baseman as the team's expectations are on the rise with some key additions to the roster this offseason.
CJ Alexander is manning first this afternoon and is 1-for-2 with a walk so far this spring. He came to the A's as a waiver claim from the Royals in September, though he didn't debut with the club. He did make his MLB debut with Kansas City last year, however, playing in four games and collecting one hit with the team.
A's Tuesday Pitchers
Tomorrow the A's will be facing the San Francisco Giants in Mesa, Arizona, and are set to use JP Sears, Matt Krook, Ben Bowden, CD Pelham, Justin Sterner, Ryan Cusick, Domingo Robles, and Anthony Maldonado.
Sears, Sterner, and Cusick are the only arms on the A's 40-man roster currently, and Sears is the only one that is looking like he'll be on the team's Opening Day roster. Bowden, Pelham, and Krook are all left-handers and could work their way into consideration with the A's only having one southpaw, T.J. McFarland, on the roster at the moment.