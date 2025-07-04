Press Release: Zack Gelof to Make Season Debut Against San Francisco Giants
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Athletics reinstated second baseman Zack Gelof from the 60-day injured list and placed infielder Luis Urías on the 10-day injured list retroactive to July 3 with a strained right hamstring, the club announced today. The A’s also announced that left-handed pitcher T.J. McFarland, who was designated for assignment a week ago today, has been released.
Gelof started the season on the injured list after having right hamate surgery on March 24. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas on April 29 and went 1-for-7 in three games before the assignment was halted May 5.
The 25-year-old right-handed hitter resumed his rehab on June 17 and went 9-for-34 (.265) with 14 runs scored, three doubles, a home run, two RBI and 15 walks (.490 on-base percentage) in 11 games. Gelof hit .244 with a .448 on-base percentage in 14 games overall with the Aviators.
Urías was batting .239 with seven home runs and 18 RBI in 71 games with the A’s. He was on the Opening Day roster and started 63 games at second base and four at third base.
McFarland had no decisions, a 6.89 ERA and .377 opponents batting average in 27 games with the A’s. He logged just 15.2 innings while striking out seven and walking three. The 36-year-old left-hander has pitched 13 seasons in the majors, including three with the A’s. He is 26-20 with a 4.18 ERA in 460 career appearances and logged a 4.45 ERA in 129 games with the A’s.
Zack Gelof is playing second base and batting eighth tonight in his return to the A's roster. The Athletics will be facing off against Justin Verlander, a familiar foe for the organization over the past decade.