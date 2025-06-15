Rafael Devers and the San Francisco Giants Will Be in Sacramento Soon
Holy blockbuster, Batman. In a trade that has caught the baseball world by surprise, the San Francisco Giants are reportedly acquiring superstar third baseman/DH Rafael Devers, according to Robert Murray of FanSided.
In the grand scheme of acquiring a perennial MVP contender, a two-time Silver Slugger, and a three-time All-Star, the return headed to Boston isn't the haul one would typically expect. That's because Devers, while a fantastic player, is somewhat limited defensively, and is still owed $254.5 million through the 2033 campaign, which doesn't include the rest of what he's owed this season.
Now, Devers was always set to visit Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento, with the Red Sox playing the Athletics in September, but that arrival has been moved up a couple of months.
The San Francisco Giants will be taking on the A's for July 4th weekend, from the fourth through the sixth. All three games have scheduled start times of 7:05 p.m. (PT), including the Sunday matchup, which is fairly unusual. It will also make sure to protect the players from the heat in Sacramento's warmest month.
All but one of the A's remaining afternoon games this season will be held on a Sunday, to avoid Sunday Night Baseball overlap, and ensure easy travel on getaway days. The one exception is when the Red Sox are in town from September 8-10, with the finale having a first pitch of 12:35 p.m. (PT).
The A's have had trouble with their pitching staff this season, with the club holding a 5.48 ERA, which ranks No. 29 in baseball. Part of that has been making adjustments to the home ballpark. With the Giants adding Devers, this could be an interesting series for the new star.