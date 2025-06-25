Report: Chicago Cubs Have Inquired About A's Second Baseman
With Zack Gelof potentially returning from the IL in the next couple of weeks, we could see the Athletics make a trade of their current second baseman, Luis Urías, in the coming weeks. According to Matthew Trueblood of North Side Baseball, the Chicago Cubs have reached out to the A's about Urías, as well as the Minnesota Twins regarding Willi Castro.
While Urías has mostly played second base this season, he has been a more versatile player for teams in the past, collecting time at third base and shortstop over his eight years in the big leagues. That utility could be beneficial for the Cubs as they are looking for both an offensive upgrade and some lineup flexibility.
This season with the A's, Urías is batting .248 with a .333 OBP and a .719 OPS, good for a 110 wRC+ (100 is league average). He's already pumped seven home runs this season, which is the most he's had in a season since 2022 when he had 16 homers with the Milwaukee Brewers. The power didn't disappear the past two seasons, but his regular playing time did, leading to the drop in production.
Some may point to Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento and say that you can't trust the stats of any A's bat, since they're playing in a minor-league park. While that argument may have some merit, his home/road splits haven't been too jarring. At home he's batting .252 with a .347 OBP and a .721 OPS, while on the road he's hitting .242 with a .318 OBP and a .718 OPS.
It should also be noted that during the A's home opener this season, Cubs manager Craig Counsell mentioned the wind as a potential factor for how the field would play, much like Wrigley Field. In the weeks since, A's manager Mark Kotsay has also likened playing at Sutter Health to Wrigley in terms of how the ball's flight is dictated by the wind patterns on a given day.
In 21 games at Wrigley Field, Urías has hit ..247 with a .337 OBP, roughly splitting the difference between his home and road splits this season, while putting up three home runs and a .789 OPS in 21 games played.
The A's signed Urías to a one-year, $1.1 million deal, and he's been terrific for the club. That said, he's set to test free agency after the season, and with the A's sitting at 32-49 on the year, they don't have much need for an thriving utility player on an expiring deal.
He would be of much more use to a team like the Chicago Cubs, and he isn't likely to command a huge return, either. A return like right-hander Connor Noland, who is projected by FanGraphs as a back-end starter as he matures, could be a nice starting point, with perhaps another flier prospect sprinkled in there.
The A's love a pitcher that has good stuff and so-so command, too, and they need to mix up their options down in the minors in order to find the right mix of guys that can help them reach the next level. They'll presumably be after arms in a potential swap.