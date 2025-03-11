S.F. Giants Affiliate to Play Oakland Ballers, Keeping Battle of the Bay Alive
The Oakland Ballers of the Pioneer League are set to make history on April 2, 2025 when they take on the San Jose Giants, a minor-league affiliate of the San Francisco Giants. Coined as “Battle of the Bay 2.0”, the two organizations will play an exhibition game at San Jose’s Excite Ballpark with first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m. (PT).
“The Battle of the Bay 2.0 at its core is a celebration of the Bay Area baseball fan and the history of baseball in this region,” said San Jose Giants President Ben Taylor.
“Providing fans the opportunity to enjoy this first-of-its-kind matchup, while giving young developing players the chance to play in front of an energized Excite Ballpark crowd is going to be an unforgettable experience. It is my sincere hope that alongside the Ballers this is the beginning of a new, annual baseball tradition for our region.”
History will be written at the formerly known Municipal Stadium which opened in 1942, as the matchup will represent the first time an Affiliated Franchise (San Jose Giants) takes on an Independent Major League Baseball (MLB) Partner League team (Oakland Ballers).
Both teams are coming off trips to their respective league postseasons in 2024, with RHP Elijah Pleasants spending time on both rosters after the San Francisco Giants signed Pleasants from the Ballers in June and assigned him to San Jose.
“This history-making Battle of the Bay 2.0 exhibition will help grow the game in our region and shine a light on the up-and-coming players in our respective organizations,” said Ballers EVP of Baseball Operations Don Wakamatsu.
“The Ballers are committed to developing homegrown talent and cultivating baseball excellence in Oakland and the greater Bay Area and we appreciate Major League Baseball and the Pioneer Baseball League for coming together to make this happen.”
Roster information for both teams will be announced in the days leading up to the event, as well as contests and promotions between the two organizations to allow fans to engage in the fun prior to and during the game. The contest will be a nine inning game and be played using standard MLB rules and guidelines.
The San Jose Giants regular season begins on April 4, when the team travels to Modesto for their opening series from April 4-6, before returning home to play the Visalia Rawhide beginning on April 8.
The Ballers season begins on May 20 at Raimondi Park, when the team welcomes the Ogden Raptors for the first time ever.
Tickets for the first-ever Battle of the Bay 2.0 game are now on sale at sjgiants.com with broadcast details to be announced in the coming weeks.