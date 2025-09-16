San Diego Padres Have the Names, A's Have the Results Since Trade Deadline
The A's and San Diego Padres made arguably the biggest deal of the Trade Deadline, with the Sacramento club sending former All Star closer Mason Miller and starter JP Sears to the Padres in exchange for the No. 3 prospect in all of baseball and a slew of intriguing prospects.
Barring a significant collapse over the final two weeks of the season, the Padres are going to make it to the postseason as either the winners of the NL West, or as one of the wild-card spots. Having Miller, along with Robert Suarez and Adrian Morejon gives San Diego a dominant trio heading into October.
Yet, it's the A's that have had the better bullpen since the Trade Deadline. In fact, they've had the best bullpen in baseball since the deadline, posting a 2.94 ERA since August 1, while San Diego's 3.48 ERA ranks No. 6 in that span.
Over the weekend the Athletics inducted the newest members of their Hall of Fame, and to join the celebration was Rollie Fingers, an MLB Hall of Famer that helped lock down the A's World Series victories in 1972-74. According to MLB.com, when he went into the A's clubhouse, he asked who the A's closer is these days. Each pitcher told Fingers, "We all are!"
They weren't joking, either. Since August 1, five different players have recorded a save for the Athletics, with left-handers Hogan Harris and Sean Newcomb each recording a pair, and righties Tyler Ferguson, Michael Kelly, and Osvaldo Bido each picking up one apiece. Both Harris (0.59 ERA) and Newcomb (0.84) have been particularly dominant.
We spoke with both Kelly and Newcomb during a recent homestand about how the bullpen roles have shaken out, since they were the two that were presumed to be the team's next closer, depending on the situation, after Miller was moved.
Both pitchers said that everyone has been on call for any given situation, and that they're looking for the best matchups to have success. Judging by the results, the approach is certainly working.
Not having one designated player at the back end of the bullpen also allows manager Mark Kotsay to rely on a more rested pitcher in whichever situation is deemed high leverage—and that doesn't always have to be the ninth inning. If the starter is struggling in the fifth and they need a strikeout, send Ferguson. If that batter is a lefty, use Harris or Newcomb.
The A's are also able to use a pitcher whose arsenal may be better suited for the batters ahead in the opposing lineup. It's a more fluid situation for the club right now, but it's certainly working.
We asked Michael Kelly how the lack of roles impacts when he drinks his Red Bull during a game. He laughed, saying that he's a coffee guy (black), and that he's always just had his cup in the early innings, so he's always ready to go when called upon.
And yes, the A's have a coffee machine in the bullpen.