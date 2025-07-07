San Francisco Giants Gifted Home Run on Misplay
Sunday night's game between the San Francisco Giants and the Athletics ended up being a 6-2 win for the Giants, but the A's handed over three runs in this one that made it a little more frustrating for the home team.
In the first inning, starter Jacob Lopez gave up a single to Heliot Ramos, hit Rafael Devers, and then gave up another single to Wilmer Flores to load the bases before getting Matt Chapman to fly out to center for the first out of the game. Willy Adames (1-for-3, HR, two walks) walked with the bases loaded to give his team an early 1-0 lead.
That was the first gifted run by the A's.
The second came in a similar scenario in the fifth inning. After Lopez gave up two hits to the first three batters of the frame, he was lifted for J.T. Ginn, who allowed a single to Flores, again loading the bases. He'd get Chapman to strike out for the second out, but then would walk Adames forcing in another run.
Luis Matos followed that up with a ground-rule double that put the game out of reach at 5-1.
The biggest gift of the game came in the top of the eighth, with Tyler Fitzgerald at the plate. He was facing righty Michael Kelly, who hadn't allowed a run in 11 innings of work when he entered, but that would change with one swing of the bat--and some help.
The ball clanked off left fielder Tyler Soderstrom's glove at the wall, and then up and over the fence. It didn't look like it would have gone out without the assistance.
Without those three runs, this game ends up being 3-2, and is another building block for the A's as they look to turn things around, instead of yet another demoralizing defeat in which they didn't play clean baseball.
For Soderstrom, the costly error also had to sting a little extra because he's been putting the work in to become a decent left fielder--a position he hadn't played until this season when Nick Kurtz arrived in West Sacramento. Baseball Savant has him as a slightly below league average left fielder at -1 Defensive Runs Saved, so he's certainly capable out there.
Sunday was also the first game that Soderstrom had homered in over a month, after blasting two against the Minnesota Twins on June 5. Sunday's shot gives him 15 on the year.
This game was an encapsulation of the A's season to a degree. They've been making too many unforced errors both on the mound and in the field that have led to innings being extended and that hasn't resulted in enough wins. Until the defense ticks up and the pitching is closer to league average, it's going to be hard to the A's to reach their goal of being a .500 club.