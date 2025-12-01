Nick Kurtz Has to be the U.S. First Baseman in the WBC

The World Baseball Classic is around the corner, and rosters are still in the process of being announced. While most of the roster spots have been filled, at least for starters, there is one key spot that hasn't been given a starter yet, and that's first base.

Given the rookie campaign that he just had in 2025, it would seem as though A's first baseman Nick Kurtz is the logical fit here. That is, if the goal is to win baseball games by assembling the best team. They could always put together a pretty good team with a Pete Alonso or a Matt Olson, but Kurtz is already the best overall at his position.

In just 117 games in his rookie season, Kurtz batted .290 with a .383 OBP, belted 36 home runs and finished with 4.6 fWAR. His on-base was tops among all first basemen, while his home runs were second to just Alonso's 38. He also ranked second in fWAR to Olson, who finished just slightly ahead with 4.7 WAR while playing a full 162 games.

It's obvious that Kurtz is the right choice to be on this WBC roster. The question now is whether or not he will be.

Obstacles for Kurtz

Sep 21, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) in the field against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

There are two main obstacles for Kurtz here that could prevent him from being added to the roster. The first is out of his control, and that is what they're looking for on this roster. Perhaps they're looking for a left-handed masher, in which case Kurtz would fit the bill. If they want a right-hander, however, then Alonso could be more their style.

There is also a chance that they go with one of the more fundamental players in Olson, who is one of the game's best gloves at the position. The question here is whether star power means anything to the roster, with Alonso likely being the biggest star that the U.S. could add to the roster. They could also go with Bryce Harper, another star, and a left-handed bat.

The other big obstacle for Kurtz would be what he and the A's would like to do. While he was a tremendous player in 2025, this is his first offseason as a big leaguer, and next spring will be his first as a big leaguer.

You hear all the time about how players need to find their routines to get into a groove, and this could be a scenario where either Kurtz or the A's don't want his routine to be messed with. That could lead to him passing on the opportunity, if asked.

On the other side of that same coin, the WBC could present both the A's and Kurtz with some fresh data on how opposing pitchers will be looking to attack him this year. He was able to obliterate pitches consistently in 2025, but with an offseason to prepare, teams will have new strategies to deploy next season.

Using those strategies wouldn't make a ton of sense in spring training, given that the games don't matter, but in the WBC every game matters, which means every pitch matters. Perhaps participating (if given the opportunity) would be the best thing for him.