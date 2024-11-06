Should the A's attempt to trade for San Francisco Giants reliever?
The A's will be attempting to acquire upgrade via trades this winter, and according to the San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser, San Francisco Giants former closer Camilo Doval has been drawing some trade interest already this offseason. That does not necessarily mean that the Giants are looking to or willing to trade Doval, but that other teams are asking.
Should the A's be one of those teams gauging his availability?
Doval, entering his age 27 season, ran into a little trouble in 2024 and ultimately lost the closer job over the course of the year. He posted a 4.88 ERA, after holding sub-3.00 ERAs the previous two campaigns. Part of the reason for his struggles was a jump in his walk rate, which sat at 14.4% and ranked in the first percentile in MLB. Still, his expected ERA (xERA) was a very respectable 3.36 and his xBA finished at .189, which ranked in the 97th percentile.
The talent is certainly there, and his value is a little depressed at the moment, so any team that would be looking to acquire him could get a deal. That said, relievers tend to be a little volatile year to year, and the A's aren't in a spot where they necessarily need a second potential shutdown relief arm in addition to closer Mason Miller.
With the A's seemingly set in the ninth, the price tag via trade may be too hefty. Baseball Trade Values, which is to be used as a tool to get an idea of what a trade could look like, puts Doval's trade value right about the same as either Tyler Soderstrom or Joey Estes, neither of whom the A's should be looking to deal. They could potentially move a duo like Hogan Harris and Darell Hernaiz to get equal value in a potential deal, but the A's could still end up getting more value out of those players on their own roster.
Doval is also set to enter arbitration in 2025, and he's projected to earn $4.6 million in the process.
As for whether the A's should trade for Doval, it's a tricky one. Obviously all teams should attempt to acquire players that will make their roster better, but with the A's set of needs, Doval would be more of an added bonus--the type of cherry on top move you make when you're ready for a deep run in the postseason. That is not where the A's currently are as a franchise, and giving up pieces that could be a part of building towards that future doesn't seem like the best idea.
Doval is a terrific relief pitcher that had a down year in 2024. Honestly, the Giants should hold onto him and hope that he bounces back. If they still want to move him, he'd be a big target at the trade deadline next year that would net them at least as much as he would over the winter.
The A's should hold onto their prospects as best they can for now, unless they get an opportunity to address a real need for 2025, like adding a third baseman for the long-term or some starting pitching.