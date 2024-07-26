Texas Rangers a Fit in a Brent Rooker Trade?
There is no guarantee that the Oakland A's will be super active at the Trade Deadline. GM David Forst said earlier this week, "We'll be opportunistic. We may do some things, but I think anyone that expects that we're gonna continue to just move guys out and turn them over for prospects is probably going to be disappointed next week. There's guys here we think are gonna be part of the team beyond this year."
Still, an opportunity may present itself to move Brent Rooker, one of the best hitters in baseball this season, if the right deal presents itself.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com wrote recently on the Rangers needs, and suggested Rooker could be a fit for the defending champs. "Texas has been inconsistent against left-handed pitching this season, though the potential return of Josh Jung could help that problem. Adding a right-handed bat in the outfield (or at DH) – Oakland’s Brent Rooker, perhaps? – would benefit the Rangers as they try to climb back into the postseason race."
The A's could use some arms to add to their system, with a preference on guys that are in at least Double-A, meaning they're close to the big leagues and may be of some help to the club in the coming year.
We reached out to Locked on Rangers host Brice Paterik, and he offered four names that could work in a potential deal. While all four likely wouldn't be headed to Oakland in a trade, it gives us an idea of which prospects could be seen as moveable pieces.
The first name he brought up was No. 5 prospect, and number two overall selection in 2021, Jack Leiter. He has struggled in three big-league starts, posting a 16.39 ERA across 9 1/3 innings, but he has been solid in Triple-A with a 3.59 ERA across 62 2/3 innings, striking out 87 batters in that time. The 24-year-old has a strikeout rate of 32.5%, and a walk rate of 11.6%. He'd be a little bit of a project to hone his command, but has a good bit of upside as well.
No. 2 prospect Justin Foscue, 25, has only played in 29 games this season and is batting .241 in Triple-A with a .412 OBP and three homers in 23 games. He can hit, and hit for power, but his other tools grade out below average. He could be an interesting piece in a deal, but he isn't a must-have. He has played mostly second base in the minors, but has also received work at both corner infield spots.
The third player on the list was No. 17 prospect, Echedry Vargas, a 19-year-old with plus tools across the board. In 63 A-Ball games this season he has hit .267 with a .320 OBP, nine homers, and 18 stolen bases. He has also struck out just 19.4% of the time, and while he's playing in the lower minors, he is still just 19. Good contact skills are a trait that the A's have been coveting in recent seasons.
The final player that was mentioned was 22-year-old Josh Stephan, the Rangers' No. 18 prospect. The right-hander isn't a hard thrower, sitting 91-92 with his fastball, but he also holds a 60-grade slider with 60-grade command, which make him intriguing. He has a 4.94 ERA in 58 1/3 innings in Double-A this season, with opponents batting .294 against him. He could be a back-end of the rotation starter in the future.
Of the players mentioned, Leiter, or a Leiter-esque talent, would almost certainly have to be involved in a potential deal with the Texas Rangers. Rooker's 24 home runs are more than anyone else on the Texas roster, and his 166 wRC+ (100 is league average) would also lead the pack. Josh Smith's 138 is currently tops in Texas.
Adding Rooker's bat to any roster instantly improves that lineup, and he isn't a free agent until after the 2027 campaign, so the A's will have some leverage in any negotiations they have for the 29-year-old.