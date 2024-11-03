The A's (probably) aren't trading Mason Miller
If you asked a regular baseball fan to name two players on the A's, their answers would be Mason Miller and Brent Rooker in some order. Both players are going to be mentioned in trade rumors this winter because they're both pretty good at baseball and everyone believes the A's trade players when they get good. That is incorrect. They have typically traded players when they have gotten expensive. Miller is still pre-arbitration and Rooker is estimated to make $5 million in 2025. Combined that's under $6 million for two of the best players at their positions, which is considered a steal.
Over at The Athletic, Jim Bowden made a whole host of wild predictions heading into the MLB offseason, and the one that mentioned the A's was that they would trade Miller to the Baltimore Orioles for "three strong prospects" and then convert the hard-throwing right-hander back into a starter.
This is not going to happen. Miller is unlikely to be traded this offseason because the team is attempting to improve upon last year's results and potentially flirt with .500 in 2025. Trading away one of the best closers in the game that is making the league minimum salary is not going to help that process along.
A's GM David Forst also told the San Francisco Chronicle this week that he has been having conversations with other front offices around the league, laying the groundwork for potential trades. "Any trade activity we’re discussing is about improving the major league team in 2025, not about trading major league players for prospects."
You can also cross off that Miller will be transitioning back to a starting pitcher for the 2025 season, too. The 26-year-old was fantastic in 2024, and even earned Sporting News' AL Rookie of the Year award, but he tossed just 65 innings this season. How would the jump to a starter look? Could he reach 100 innings in 2025? How would the O's deploy those 100 innings so that he's available in the postseason?
If a team is trading three strong prospects from one of the best farm systems in baseball, they're not going to tinker with him. They want the sure thing. At this point, Miller hasn't shown that he can get through a full season as a starting pitcher, which is why he's in the bullpen in the first place.
Suffice it to say, the A's are plenty happy with Mason Miller as their closer and it would take a ridiculous amount of MLB talent to pry him away. The A's would want to get better in 2025 through any deal they make this offseason, and trading Miller doesn't seem like a good way to make that happen.