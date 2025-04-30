The Simpsons Pokes Fun at the Las Vegas A's in Latest Episode
The Simpsons have mentioned the Oakland Athletics in the past, most notably in the episode "Regarding Margie" from Season 11. Homer Simpson writes "'74 Oakland A's--Best Team Ever" on the curb outside of his house, and a group of former A's players just happen to drive by at that specific time and take notice. The players with speaking roles were Sal Bando and Gene Tenace.
The Athletics were also mentioned, briefly, in the show's latest episode, "Abe League of Their Moe," which is more or less a Simpsons version of Shohei Ohtani coming to play in MLB and then the betting scandal from last season.
In the Simpson version, the two-way player is a "Macedonian phenom" named Aeropos Walkov, and much like Ohtani, he both dominates at the plate and on the mound.
As Walkov is searching through his messages for teams that are hoping to sign him, he scrolls by a few team's pitches to him, including one from the "Las Vegas A's."
The A's pitch (according to the show) reads, "Be part of our proud tradition of abandoning cities and play for us in Las Vegas...in three-to-four years!" There is also a picture of Walkov's face plastered on The Sphere as part of their pitch.
It would appear as though at least one writer on the Simpsons is an A's fan and isn't terribly thrilled with the direction of the franchise.
The A's weren't the only team to catch a slight jab, as the Los Angeles Angels pitch read, "Play in the California sunshine! (that's not LA, San Diego or San Francisco sunshine)." The San Diego Padres had a very similar offer: "Play in the California sunshine! (that's not LA, Anaheim, or San Francisco sunshine)."
The White Sox sent their offer from the library, using the e-mail "whitesox@free-library-email.com" and their pitch simply reads, "With you, we'd only be semi-terrible!"
By the end of the scene, the Macedonian slugger picks to play for the Springfield Isotopes, where they get a lot of new sponsors--many of which are ads for betting. Walkov begins to bet on baseball, and that leads to the climax of the episode.