Top 5 A's Moments from the First Half
The green and gold started off the year in a new home at Sutter Health Park, and over the last few months have made many memories for A's fans in West Sacramento and beyond. They've endured tough home losing stretches, injuries and setbacks, but have also shown incredible resiliency and spirit in the many walk-off wins, comebacks, debuts and clutch strikeouts we've seen so far.
This young team ended the first half collectively playing great baseball, and have an identity for themselves now in West Sac, with those like Nick Kurtz, Jacob Wilson, Denzel Clarke and Mason Miller leading the way. Here is my countdown of the Top 5 moments of the first half.
Colby Thomas' Insane Throw in Debut
Colby Thomas made his MLB debut at the end of June, coming up as the No. 2 prospect. While he didn't stick on the roster for long, he provided one of the top plays of the first half in his brief stint with the Athletics. The throw he made to get runner Brandon Lowe out at home plate kept the game tied at four and fired up the dugout, and also earned the attention of national media outlets.
Lawrence Butler's Inside-the-Park Home Run
Lawrence Butler was flying around the bases at Sutter Health Park as he went for an inside-the-park to lead off the game against the Atlanta Braves on July 8th, in a 10-1 victory. Butler is an Atlanta native and this was a special series for him, where he became the became the first A's player in 82 years to hit a leadoff inside-the-park home run.
"Willy Walk-off" Arrives in West Sacramento
What a night! Jacob Wilson singled in Luis Urias with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to give the Athletics a 4-3 walk-off victory over the Texas Rangers for their first series win in West Sacramento. The rookie shortstop's clutch abilities at the plate also made history: He is the second-fastest player since at least the Divisional Era (1969) to record three career walk-off hits, needing only 62 games.
Denzel Clarke Dazzles in Center Field
Clarke's defensive abilities were talked about as soon as he we called up, making great running catches, dives and stops in the outfield. But he went above and beyond expectations, defying gravity and making leaping catches such as this one. Clarke has made a number of terrific plays with his glove, but this one tops the list.
Nick Kurtz Walk-Off Sends Sacramento Into Frenzy
It was hard to decide between the two Nick Kurtz walk-offs in the same week against the Houston Astros, so here they both are. The energy and reaction of Kurtz and the crowd, along with the bat throw is a 10/10 for me on this one, which arguably makes it the top play of the first half.