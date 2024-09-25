Top five A's moments in Coliseum history
The final days are here. After 57 seasons, the Oakland Athletics will play their final game at the Coliseum on Thursday, as the team will move to Sacramento starting in 2025, signaling the end of a historic era of baseball. There have been ups and there have been downs, but no matter what the situation was, the memories and moments that occurred in the East Bay ballpark will live forever in the hearts of A’s fans. Here are the top five moments in Oakland Coliseum history.
5. Coco Crisp gives the A’s one more day - October 12, 2012 (ALDS, Game Four)
The series may have ended in a loss, but if it wasn't for Crisp’s heroics, the A’s would not have gotten the chance to play another game. In game four of the ALDS against the Detroit Tigers, the game was tied 3-3 in the bottom of the ninth inning when Crisp came up to bat. There were two outs with a runner on second base and after coming into the inning down 3-1, the A’s tied things up and were in the midst of a season-saving rally. On the very first pitch from Tigers pitcher Jose Valverde, Crisp roped one to right field, allowing Seth Smith to score from second base, giving the A’s a 4-3 victory and forcing Game Five, prolonging their magical season one more day.
4. Rickey Henderson makes history - May 1, 1991
The most prolific and electrifying base stealer in baseball history, Rickey Henderson became the all-time stolen base king during his second tenure with the A’s, breaking Lou Brock’s record for all-time stolen bases during the May 1, 1991 game. Facing the New York Yankees, Henderson was standing on second base and stole third base, beating the tag, and getting in there safely, Henderson became the all-time leader in steals with 939.
3. 20 straight wins - September 4, 2002
It was shown in the famous movie ‘Moneyball,’ but the 2002 A’s season was arguably one of, if not the most famous in franchise history. Starting on August 13, the A’s went on an improbable run, winning 20 straight games, with the 20th win coming against the Royals on September 4 thanks to Scott Hatteberg. Leading 11-0 after three innings, the Royals then proceeded to score five runs in the fourth inning, five runs in the eighth inning and one in the ninth, while also holding the A’s scoreless to tie the game up 11-11, meaning that the A’s streak could have nearly come to an end right then and there thanks to a late game collapse.
However, first baseman Scott Hatteberg was called on to pinch-hit in the bottom of the ninth inning in front of a full stadium, and hit a walk-off home run to right-center field, giving the A’s the 12-11 win and keeping the streak alive for one more day.
2. Three-peat completed - October 17, 1974
The A’s of the 1970s were special, with the peak of the team’s success occurring during the decade, and three straight World Series championships to show for it. Winning the series in 1972 and 1973, the 1974 A’s saw the return of a lot of key pieces once again, with stars like Reggie Jackson, Rollie Fingers and Catfish Hunter back and ready to lead the roster.
Despite taking a minor step back, finishing the regular season with 90 wins instead of 93 and 94 the prior two years, the team still won the AL West and with an ALCS win over the Orioles, found themselves in the World Series, where they took on the LA Dodgers.
In Game Five, with the A’s already up 3-1 in the series, a home game gave them the chance to close things out in Oakland, and thanks to a seventh inning home run from Joe Rudi off of Dodgers’ pitcher Mike Marshall, the A’s were able to take a 3-2 lead in the game. Fingers then pitched the final innings, where he was untouchable, and picked up the two inning save to clinch the A’s third straight world championship.
1. Dallas Braden’s perfect game - May 9, 2010
Perfect games are already a rare feat for pitchers to achieve, but Braden’s could not have been written any better. On Mother’s Day in 2010, a day that is extra emotional for him as he lost his mother to cancer during his senior year of high school, Braden pitched the 19th perfect game in MLB history in a 4-0 A’s win, throwing 109 pitches and striking out six.
Later admitting to being hungover during his start, Braden achieved the feat in front of a crowd of 12,228 people, including his grandmother. Last pitching in a game in 2011 and officially retiring as a player in 2014 due to arm troubles, Braden has since become a color commentator for the A’s local broadcasts and was on the call for then-Yankees’ pitcher Domingo Germán’s perfect game in 2023, making him the only person to ever pitch and commentate a perfect game.