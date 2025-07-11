Toronto Blue Jays Projected as Fit For A's Lefty
The Toronto Blue Jays could use some pitching depth as they look to return to the postseason after missing the party last season. At 54-39, they sit atop the crowded AL East, two games above the New York Yankees, 4.5 up on the Tampa Bay Rays, and five up on the Boston Red Sox. Toronto has also won nine of their last ten and have a series this weekend against the Athletics, who have struggled this season at 39-56.
While the Jays are where they want to be, their +20 run differential ranks fourth of the four top teams in the East, and their expected win-loss record of 49-44 is also at the bottom of the list. They're not a bad team by any menas, but they could use some extra tools to get them to October.
One of their most glaring needs is adding another starting pitcher. On the season, their starters rank No. 25 in ERA with a 4.55, which isn't going to get it done when facing postseason contenders.
Jeffrey Springs to Toronto Blue Jays?
In a recent piece over at The Athletic, MLB insider Jim Bowden was asked who the Blue Jays could target at the deadline to address their need in the rotation. He provided three names--Merrill Kelly, Mitch Keller and A's lefty Jeffrey Springs.
The Athletics acquired Springs over the offseason along with Jacob Lopez in exchange for Joe Boyle, who has been pitching well in the Tampa Bay Rays system of late.
Springs has been the A's most consistent pitcher this season, posting a 7-6 record with a 3.96 ERA. That also includes a rough month of April, but since the beginning of May he's held a 3.12 ERA across 75 innings. That ranks No 24 in baseball over that span among pitchers with at least 70 innings, and just ahead of Toronto's José Berrios and his 3.22.
It also wouldn't hurt that Springs is familiar with pitching in the East, being a member of both the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays earlier in his career.
Would the A's trade Springs?
The bigger question here is whether or not the A's would be willing to part with their best arm in 2025. Despite the A's move from the Oakland Coliseum to Sutter Health Park, Springs has continued to excel on the mound, both at home and away. He's fared better in away games overall, holding a 3.61 ERA compared to a 4.30 at home, but the gap isn't enough to think it's a Sacramento issue given the small sample size.
That difference could be explained as simply as he had three home starts and just two road starts when he was struggling to a 7.66 ERA in April.
Springs is owed $10.5 million next season and has a club option for 2027 at $15 million, so the money isn't even too bad for a potential acquiring team. Given the season that he's had and where the A's are in the standings this season, it may not be the worst idea to move him for younger pitchers, but the club still wants to contend in the near future, potentially as soon as 2026, so would they be able to do that without Springs?
That's a question for the A's stat guys in the front office. Without a doubt, losing him would make that task a bit harder, so it would depend on what kind of a return the A's are being offered. They'd likely be after upper-level arms.
It also needs to be pointed out that the A's clubhouse is filled with a lot of younger guys that don't have a ton of MLB experience, so aside from just losing Springs' production, they'd also be losing his veteran leadership.
The likely scenario is that the A's hold onto Springs as they continue to push towards contention in 2026, but if they get an offer that they feel can get them there that also adds more years team control, then they'd have to consider it.
Springs is the scheduled starter for Sunday's first-half finale against the Blue Jays this weekend in West Sacramento.