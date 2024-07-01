Zack Gelof Makes Oakland History Away From Home
When the Oakland Athletics released their updated renderings for their proposed Las Vegas ballpark earlier this year, there was only one player's face that was seen on the giant green scoreboard that hung over the field, and that was second baseman Zack Gelof, who is arguably the face of the franchise. On Sunday afternoon in Arizona, the franchise player etched his name into the Oakland record books with one swing of the bat.
In the top of the fifth inning with the A's down 1-0, Zack Gelof took a sweeper on the outside edge the other way for his ninth home run of the season, and No. 9,000 for the team since they moved to Oakland.
With the home run, Gelof joins a fairly presitgious list of players that have donned the green and gold at the Oakland Coliseum. Reggie Jackson swatted the first home run in Oakland A's history on April 10, 1968, Rickey Henderson hit number 2,000 on June 5, 1983. The complete list of key home runs has some pretty significant players in both A's and MLB history.
Last year Gelof finished the season with 14 homers and 14 stolen bases in 69 games after his mid-season call-up. With the historic homer on Sunday, Gelof's home run total is back to level with his stolen bases on the year, and his career, giving him nine of each of the season, and 23 total in his young career.
While the numbers haven't quite been there for Gelof this season to date, he did show a bit of an uptick in production in June. Over the course of 24 games, the second baseman went 21-for-85 (.247) with a .281 OBP and six of his nine home runs on the season. By comparison, Gelof hit .154 in May and held a 21 wRC+ (100 is league average), but that bumped up to a 123 wRC+ this past month. The historic homer was a nice capper to a month that saw him trending in the right direction.
The last big home run in Oakland A's history will be the final one that is hit at the Coliseum. While we're still a ways from that likely being in play, both Gelof, who hit number 9,000, and Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien, who hit number 8,000, will have a shot at that piece of history during the final series at the team's long-time home.
