Zack Gelof's Nightmare Season Continues to Pittsburgh
After struggling in his first full year in the big leagues in 2024, A's second baseman Zack Gelof entered 2025 with determination to not let history repeat itself. Instead, he has battled injury after injury, and on Friday night in Pittsburgh he was pulled from the game after yet another tough break.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, Gelof ranged to his left, diving for a ground ball, and then worked his glove off of his left hand and cradled his wrist with his right. A's manager Mark Kotsay and the head trainer rushed out to check on Gelof, who determined that he would be lifted from the game.
With Gelof's departure, Brett Harris entered the game at third base, and Darell Hernaiz slid from third to second.
In the final week of Spring Training, Gelof sustained a hook of the hamate fracture, then during his rehab assignment in May, he would suffer a different injury, this a time stress reaction in his ribs, which would keep him out of action until Independence Day.
Since his return to the A's lineup, Gelof has hit .174 with a .230 OBP and a pair of home runs in 92 at-bats spanning 30 games. After struggling in his initial stint with the Athletics, he was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas. He re-joined the club at the end of August and has been in the lineup regularly since that point.
The A's announced that it is a left shoulder injury for Gelof.
Tyler Soderstrom ended up with a scare of his own in the top of the sixth inning after being hit by a pitch on the hand. Left-hander Evan Sisk tossed a sinker inside which Soderstrom offered at, but in the midst of his swing, tried to check it. In that process, the offering hit Soderstrom.
After a quick visit from the trainer, Soderstrom was taken in the dugout after the strikeout, but he ended up staying in the game in left.
The Athletics have had a tough time with injuries in Pittsburgh in the past. Facing the Pirates in Pittsburgh back in 2019, A's DH Khris Davis was playing left field, and ended up crashing into the wall in out there in foul territory, suffering a contusion.
From that moment forward, Khrush Davis was never the same. From 2015-2018, Davis had hit .247 every season, and in the three years leading up to 2019, he'd slugged at least 40 homers. In 2019, he ended up batting .220 with 23 home runs.
This was back when the DH was not a part of the National League, so in order to get Davis into the lineup, he had to play in the field.
There should be an update on Gelof's status following the conclusion of Friday night's game.