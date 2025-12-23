A’s DFA Former Top Yankees Prospect

On Monday, the A's made a big addition to their roster in the form of second baseman Jeff McNeil in a deal with the New York Mets. When the team made the transaction official they also announced they they had designated former New York Yankees prospect Ken Waldichuk for assignment.

Waldichuk is just 27 years old and has not pitched in the MLB in over two years following a couple of injuries. Initially, he tried the rest and rehab approach with an injury to his left arm, but ended up needing Tommy John surgery, which has kept him out of action at the big-league level for the past two seasons.

He was drafted by the New York Yankees in the fifth round of the 2019 MLB Draft and was traded to the Athletics in exchange for Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino in August of 2022. The left-hander made his MLB debut with the green and gold in September of the 2022 season and earned his first win against the New York Mets.

He moved into a larger role in his second year with the organization, starting 22 games and making 35 appearances. He struggled, though, especially against power hitters, and allowed 24 home runs in 141 innings during the 2023 campaign.

He finished the season with a 4-9 record and a 5.36 ERA. Partway through the season, Waldichuk became an occasional bullpen arm, but he ended up starting 11 of his last 14 appearances that season.

Following the season, he was diagnosed with a “flexor tendon strain and UCL sprain,” according to an article by Martin Gallegos. He eventually underwent Tommy John surgery and would go on to rehab during the Winter of 2024.

In 2025, Waldichuck made a rehab start in Single-A with the Stockton Ports. After three scoreless innings with four strikeouts and one hit allowed, he was promoted to Triple-A Las Vegas.

But the left-hander continued to struggle as his velocity didn't really pick up over the course of his rehab. He finished 2-6 with an 8.65 ERA across 15 starts and 1 relief appearance. He gave up 63 hits and 42 walks over 51 innings pitched, leading to a 2.06 WHIP and a .301 batting average against.

In two years with the A’s, Waldichuk went 6-11 with one save and 5.28 ERA. He made 29 starts and 42 appearances overall. The hope here is that since Waldichuk hasn't pitched particularly well of late, that he can sneak through waivers and stick with the organization.

What’s Next for the A’s?

Sep 17, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil (1) throws the ball to first base for an out during the sixth inning against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

It is an exciting corresponding move for the Athletics, who now receive a veteran infielder with good plate discipline and presence. The Santa Barbara native returns to California after eight seasons with the New York Mets. He is a two-time All-Star (2019, 2022) and Silver Slugger Award winner after winning the National League batting title in 2022.

While his batting average has been down the last two seasons, he remains a solid option that is expected to produce well in an exciting, young lineup. His experience is guaranteed to rub off on various young talents at the major league level.

After what felt like ages, the A’s made a move to go out and get themselves a legitimate option at second base. With a constant revolving door among some of the organization’s younger talent, the A’s can finally find consistency at second base.

