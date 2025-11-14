A's Have Two Representatives in Capital One MLB Golf Open

Airing next Tuesday on TNT at 6:30 pm PT (9:30 pm ET), the Capital One MLB Open Golf Tournament will have some of the biggest names in baseball take on Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas. There are 60 former and current MLB players in the tournament, two from each of the 30 clubs in Major League Baseball.

Representing the A's will be former second baseman Jed Lowrie, and current infielder Max Schuemann. This is the first year of the golf tournament, and depending on how it goes, it could potentially become an annual tournament.

The actual tournament actually started this Thursday, but it won't air until Tuesday. The results are expected to be kept quiet ahead of when the rounds will air on TV next week.

The website at MLB.com also dropped one big quirk into the event, saying, "A unique scoring system will turn every hole into a chance for players to climb the leaderboard."

It's currently unclear how the scoring will work, but it'll certainly be a fun event to see these current and former MLB players take on a challenging golf course.

"I would say I don't play enough [golf], my wife would say I play too much." 😂



Jed Lowrie is gearing up for this week's @CapitalOne MLB Open at Shadow Creek! pic.twitter.com/F7J1BbJvrR — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 10, 2025

In this interview with MLB Network, Jed Lowrie says he has 'gotten much better' and feels 'really good' about his game. The hope is that he and Max Schuemann can power Team Athletics to the win in the tournament.

In addition to Schuemann and Lowrie, there will be a number of former Athletics on the links. Toronto Blue Jays folk hero Ernie Clement will be one of their representatives, along with World Series legend Joe Carter.

The Washington Nationals have former A's closer Tyler Clippard, who saved 17 games for the club in 2015 before they traded him to the New York Mets at the deadline. Funnily enough, it was the Nationals that traded him to the A's in the first place. He ended up finishing his career with the Nats back in 2022.

The San Francisco Giants will also have a former A's reliever in Sergio Romo, though he's much more famous for his time with the orange and black. The Pittsburgh Pirates are in a similar boat with Jason Kendall being one of their reps.

The New York Yankees representatives are CC Sabathia and Nick Swisher. Sabathia was raised in the East Bay, while Swisher was the A's first-round pick of the 'Moneyball' Draft.

One of the Los Angeles Angels reps, Scott Kazmir, played a big part in A's history in being traded for Jacob Nottingham in 2015. Nottingham was a big piece of the trade that landed the A's Khris Davis.

Another A's legend, Brandon Inge, will be on hand for the Detroit Tigers. He had an extremely memorable month of May with the A's in 2012. While he only went 10-for-48 at the plate, he hit four home runs, and all four of those long balls were grand slams in the span of less than a week. Two of those slams came against the Tigers on May 10 and 11.

The final former A's player that will be represented in the tournament will be Scott Hairston, who will be with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He was acquired by the A's from the Padres in 2009, and then traded back to San Diego after 60 games played in exchange for Eric Sogard and Kevin Kouzmanoff. Kouz spent the 2025 season in Triple-A as a hitter coach for the Las Vegas Aviators.

