A's Leave Door Open to One Last Offseason Addition: Franchise Quarterback

The A's have been having lots of success in recent years with the MLB Draft, selecting Jacob Wilson in 2023 and Nick Kurtz in 2024, only for them to finish first and second in the American League Rookie of the Year voting just last year. That hasn't always been the case, however.

Back in 2018, the club used the ninth overall pick to select Kyler Murray out of Oklahoma. They did so with the understanding that he would play one more season of football, his final one, with Oklahoma before reporting to A's camp. He'd played a total of 15 games spread over three years when that pact was made, so it didn't seem like a terrible arrangement.

Then, during the 2018 season he ended up leading the country in a slew of passing stats, including a 69% completion percentage, 4,361 yards in 14 games, and an incredible 42 touchdown passes. Murray would end up winning the Heisman and would be selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

His first three seasons were electric, but in 2022 the injuries started. After 11 games of action that season, he suffered an ACL tear in a non-contact injury. That would keep him out until Week 10 of the 2023 season. His 2024 was a step in the right direction, but this past season he was placed on the IR after a Week 5 bout with the Tennessee Titans after suffering a foot injury.

That's when the rumors started that he could end up being cut by Arizona, and in the meantime end up saving them $19.5 million in additional guarantees that would be triggered in his contract.

A's GM on bringing back Murray

While Murray never ended up reporting to A's camp, he did sign with the club after the draft, so the green and gold still have his draft rights, if he were to make the switch to baseball.

MLB.com asked A's GM David Forst about the possibility of bringing him back, who said that door never closed. "Kyler is an elite NFL quarterback and I’m sure there are plenty of opportunities for him to continue his football career,” Forst told MLB.com on Wednesday. “That said, he and his baseball representatives know that we’re always open to him exploring a return to baseball with the A’s if that time ever comes.”

The expectation here is that he'll be staying in the NFL, despite having this other option available to him. The simplest reason is that he could continue to earn big money right now in a sport that he has been playing since turning pro in 2019.

With baseball, he'd have to go back to grinding his way through the minor leagues at the age of 28. There would be a huge spotlight on him each and every game, which isn't the best atmosphere for guys looking to hone their skills. Baseball is a game of failure, and in the minors you're working on failing an acceptable amount.

If he made it to the big leagues, he'd still have to wait six seasons before getting a chance at a free agent deal, and by that time he'd be in his mid-30's at the very least. If he sticks with football he could be retired by that point.

Perhaps the Murray/A's overlap will come as a special guest to games once the team settles in Las Vegas.

