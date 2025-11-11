A's Lose 24 Minor Leaguers to Free Agency

Earlier this week, the Athletics had 17 minor-league players end up choosing free agency. Some of them will hurt more than others, like Gustavo Rodríguez, who seemed like a great guy to keep an eye on in 2026. Now that journey may be continuing elsewhere.

There is also Jake Walkinshaw, who was one of just a handful of A's representatives in the Arizona Fall League last year. That group, which included Nick Kurtz and Denzel Clarke, were the final six to wear the "Oakland" road grays.

David Leal - 28, left-hander. 38th round pick back in 2019. Held a 3.48 ERA across 51 2/3 innings in the minors this season (37 of which were in Triple-A Las Vegas).

Jake Walkinshaw - 29, right-hander. A 36th round pick in the 2019 draft. In his year at Triple-A he racked up 53 1/3 innings of work with a 4.89 ERA (5.33 FIP) and held a 13.8% strikeout rate with a 10.8% walk rate.

Darlyn Montero - The 23 year-old out of the Dominican Republic has been primarily a first baseman each of the past two seasons in the lower minors. He hit .256 with a .318 OBP and six home runs in 96 games with Stockton in 2024, and .193 with a .273 OBP and two homers in 33 games with Lansing this season.

Henry Gomez - Gomez had been with the St. Louis Cardinals up until this season, but was selected by the A's in the Triple-A phase of the Rule 5 Draft. He put up a 6.21 ERA with a 1.540 WHIP in 37 2/3 innings of work with Hi-A Lansing.

Jack Cushing - 28, RHP, 22nd round in 2019. He spent the whole season with Triple-A Las Vegas, going 11-2 while mostly working in relief. He held a 6.67 ERA across 79 2/3 innings of work and held a 1.594 WHIP

Ben Bowden - Bowden signed with the A's last winter as a minor league free agent and served as a depth piece lefty reliever for most of the season in Triple-A. He held a 1.36 ERA across 39 2/3 innings with the Aviators, and was called up in late July. He racked up 10 2/3 innings with a 4.22 ERA (5.67 FIP) before landing on the IL with a strained left lat in late August.

T.J. Schofield-Sam - The 24-year-old was a 12th round pick in 2019 and hadn't made it to Double-A Midland for the first time this season, getting into 16 games, primarily at first base, and batting .210 with a .258 OBP. He spent most of the season in Hi-A Lansing, batting .281 with a .367 on-base and five home runs in 102 games.

Yehizon Sanchez - The 24-year-old from La Romana, Dominican Republic has spent the past two years in the Lansing bullpen, posting a 5.62 ERA across 105 2/3 innings in his time with the Lugnuts.

Anthony Maldonado - The 27-year-old was a waiver claim last winter, and spent most of the year in Triple-A, where he posted a 5.10 ERA in 47 2/3 innings of relief work. He also had a couple of stints with Sacramento as the "hey we need some innings" guy, and posted a 12.00 ERA in six innings of work with the A's.

Sahid Valenzuela - Valenzuela was an undrafted free agent in 2019 out of Cal State Fullerton, and he didn't make his pro debut until 2021 with the Stockton Ports. This past season he spent most of his time in Hi-A Lansing, while also getting looks in Midland and Las Vegas. He hit .238 with a .307 OBP between the three stops, good for a 68 wRC+.

Jake Christianson - After hitting free agency in March, the A's swooped him up and put him in the Lansing bullpen for the year. The 26-year-old held a 4.67 ERA across 52 innings of work with the Lugnuts.

Bryan Lavastida - The 26-year-old catcher only arrived in the A's organization in mid-August after being cut loose by the Houston Astros. He earned 100 plate appearances for the Aviators, batting .348 with a .404 OBP and four home runs.

Gustavo Rodriguez - After not allowing an earned run in brief stints with both Lansing and Midland, it took until June 21 for the 24-year-old righty to give up a single earned run. In his first taste of Triple-A, he'd rack up 31 2/3 innings and held a 2.27 ERA (4.69 FIP). Overall he held a 1.64 ERA across 44 innings, which is pretty impressive. He could get a chance with his next team.

Tyler Baum - The 27-year-old righty was a second round pick of the A's in 2019 out of UNC. He's spent the past two years split between Midland and Vegas, and this year he racked up 36 innings with a 5.50 ERA (5.14 FIP) between the two stops.

Pedro Santos - 25, he spent the year in Double-A, despite spending a good chunk of time in Vegas last season. It didn't help that his walk rate sat at 24.5% this season with Midland. He held a solid strikeout rate at 22.4%, but that's entirely too many walks.

Aaron Brooks - The fact that Brooks didn't make it up to Sacramento at some point this season was a bit surprising. The 35-year-old righty first appeared for the A's in 2015, then again in 2018 and 2019. He then left for the KBO, where he'd spend a couple of seasons before returning stateside with the Cardinals. In 2024, he signed back with the A's and was a depth arm for the club, a role he reprised in 2025 after signing with the A's in June. He is already pitching in the Dominican Winter League.

Colin Peluse - 27, Peluse was selected in the ninth round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the A's and even made it up to Las Vegas for a quick cup of coffee in 2022, but wasn't able to stick in Triple-A. He spent this past season with Midland, appearing in 47 games in relief and held a 2.64 ERA with a 1.103 WHIP.

Alejo López - Signed as a minor-league free agent last winter after spending a season in the Atlanta Braves system. López played in 117 games, hit .268 with a .365 OBP and hit five home runs with Las Vegas. He played all around the diamond, getting into games at second base (32), third base (32), left field (23), shortstop (14), centerfield (11) and right field (6).

Tanner Dodson - Born in Sacramento, went to high school in Carmichael, the 28-year-old former Cal product signed as a minor-league free agent last winter after three seasons in the minors with the Dodgers. He held an 7.90 ERA with a 1.829 WHIP across 41 innings.

Nick Martini - Like Brooks, Martini was back in the organization in 2025 after being released by the Colorado Rockies in June. He signed on with the A's on a minor-league deal and finished out the season by getting into 74 games with Vegas, batting .259 with a .383 on-base.

Carlos Duran - This one stings. Acquired for Esteury Ruiz at the beginning of the season, Durán was called up at the end of April when the club needed an arm, but ended up not needing him. So they tried again on May 22, used him, then optioned him back down. That one appearance with the A's included three walks, one hit allowed, and three earned runs crossing the plate.

Still just 24 years old, Duran's inability to limit walks has kept him from being effective. With Las Vegas he was walking 18.7% of the batters he faced, and striking out 22.8% in 58 1/3 innings of work.

Yorlin Calderon - Like Martini, he was released in early June, though in his case it was the Mariners that let him go. Calderon ended up with a 4.66 ERA (5.31 FIP) across 36 2/3 innings of relief. He struck out 16.9% of the hitters he faced with Midland, while walking 12.7%.

CD Pelham - At 6-foot-6, the 30-year-old left-hander signed with the A's in January and spent the season in Double-A, posting a 3.43 ERA (3.50 FIP) across 39 1/3 innings of work.

