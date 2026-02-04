A's Promotional Schedule for 2026 Includes Seven Bobblehead Days

With the A's on the hunt for a postseason berth in 2026, they are pulling out all of the stops when it comes to trying to get people out to the ballpark. They've doubled the number of giveaways from last season, including seven bobblehead days and plenty of fireworks shows for families.

The club also announced at the end of the 2025 season that they'll be donning brand new golden jerseys with "Sacramento" across the chest, in an effort to bring in the local fans.

The A's will also be playing more day games throughout the year at home after a relatively mild summer in Sacramento in 2025. This will be a welcome change for fans and players alike, as there's nothing better than seeing a baseball game on a sunny afternoon.

Below is the full breakdown of the A's promotional schedule for this season, as covered in the club's press release.

A's Promotional Schedule 2026 | Athletic

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The A’s promotional schedule for the 2026 season at Sutter Health Park will feature 35 giveaway items–more than twice as many as last season–including seven bobbleheads, six fireworks shows, weekly theme nights including Sacramento Saturdays, kids giveaway items every Sunday, and more. Single-game tickets will go on sale tomorrow, Feb. 4.

Opening Day Fireworks

The A’s are going to start the 2026 season in West Sacramento with a bang, beginning with Opening Day Fireworks after the boys in Green & Gold take on the Houston Astros on April 3. In all, the A’s will host six postgame fireworks extravaganzas, including July 4.

SEVEN Bobblehead Giveaways

The A’s are giving away SEVEN bobbleheads in West Sacramento this season, starting with Nick Kurtz butter churning bobblehead on April 17, the same day the unanimous AL Rookie of the Year will receive his Silver Slugger Award in a pregame ceremony.

There will also be a Jacob Wilson bobble arms & legs batting stance giveaway, as well as a Shea Langeliers bobblehead with a removable catcher's mask and a light up Tower Bridge background. The skipper also gets some love with his own Mark Kotsay bobblehead celebrating the 20th anniversary of his inside-the-park home run in the 2006 ALDS.

The bobblehead lineup will also include Spider-Man, Grogu, and a Hello Kitty bobble arm with a lightup green bow.

Weekly Theme Nights/Sacramento Saturdays

Theme nights make their triumphant return, highlighted by Sacramento Saturdays. Every Saturday, the players will wear the one-of-a-kind gold Sacramento jersey after every fan in attendance receives a special Sacramento-themed giveaway item, including a replica baseball jersey on April 4 and a replica basketball jersey on May 5.

Other exciting theme nights include Home Run Happy Hour Fridays, Community Spotlight Wednesday, Neighborhood Night Thursdays, and Stomping Sundays Family Day. Every Sunday home game will feature a pregame giveaway item–including a kid’s first baseball glove on April 5 and a buildable bricks Tower Bridge on Aug. 2–and postgame Kids Run the Bases.

Specialty Theme Nights

Bring the family to the yard for specialty theme nights including the always beloved Star Wars Night, Marvel Night, and Hello Kitty Night.

Single-Game Tickets On Sale Tomorrow

Starting tomorrow, Feb. 4, fans will have their first opportunity to purchase single-game tickets for Major League Baseball in Sacramento. Tickets start at just $8 for select April and May games. Single-game tickets for the six A’s home games in Las Vegas will go on sale at a later date.

