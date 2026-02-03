Expect the A's to Make Some Moves in 2026

The Athletics are on the precipice of postseason contention, already boasting what is expected to be a top-10 offense in the game, led by Nick Kurtz, Jacob Wilson, Brent Rooker, Tyler Soderstrom and a slew of others. They're also in a position where they don't necessarily have the arms to make a full push towards true contention just yet.

This season is going to be especially important for players on the fringes of the roster, as well as for the top prospects, because how those two groups perform is going to dictate what types of moves the A's end up making the rest of the year.

How this plays out with the prospects

There will be a spotlight on some of the top prospects in the A's system this winter, with some hoping that left-hander Gage Jump could be set to make his debut early on in 2026, providing a boost to the A's rotation. If he is looking like he'll be able to jump in and provide meaningful innings, then that could be one fewer pitcher that is needed long term.

In other words, it would be unwise for the A's to begin trading some of their prospects to get starters until the front office has a better grasp on the level of starting pitcher that they need to go after. If Jump takes a huge step forward and is pitching like a No. 2 or No. 3, then that changes the calculus on what they'd be after in a potential trade.

The same goes for Leo De Vries, the A's top prospect. If he's able to continue his journey to the big leagues via rocket ship, then the A's could have their entire infield sorted out in short order. Right now they have Kurtz at first, Jeff McNeil at second, Jacob WIlson at short, and they're going to figure out third base this spring.

If De Vries is able to join the club in Sacramento, that will either free up McNeil to become more of a utility player while someone takes over at second, or McNeil will stay at second and De Vries or Wilson will be playing third base.

Either way, there would be more pieces available to place on the trade market for A's to go out and make some moves. If third base is figured out in a long-term way one way or another, that could open up the A's to listening on guys like Max Muncy or Tommy White, who could bring back a decent starting pitcher.

If some of the younger arms come up and impress immediately, then the A's could also move some of their excess pitching depth for either lower level fliers, or for more depth at another place on the roster.

With the A's locking up a number of offensive players to long-term extensions, there are going to be fewer and fewer spots available in the coming years as those extensions keep coming. They currently have shortstop, left field, right field and designated hitter all locked up, with the hope of keeping catcher Shea Langeliers and first baseman Nick Kurtz around long-term as well.

That just leaves less playing time to go around for the other prospects in the system, with the club already picking their guys for the future.

A couple of other prospects that could be on the move would be the outfielders, like Colby Thomas, Henry Bolte and Junior Perez. Of course, this is all based on the A's current roster situation, which already has two outfielders locked up, and Denzel Clarke looking like the best glove in the game. That doesn't leave a lot of leeway for other guys to see the field.

If the A's need more high-end pitching, then moving some of the players that we've named could be the way that they go about acquiring said pitching. Either during or after this season, the A's will have a better idea of who their "guys" are moving forward, which will presumably make a few players expendable via trade.

The A's have been having a hard time convincing free agents to sign with them while they're playing in Las Vegas, though after this coming season, perhaps pending free agents will be more amenable to signing on to play in Sacramento if it's just for one year, followed by a couple more in Las Vegas.

We should see the A's making their moves towards contention throughout the course of this year, and perhaps even during the season. With a lockout expected beginning in December, that could end up leaving a shortened timeframe left for the front office to make their moves on the trade market whenever business opens back up.

They would be in the same scenario as the last lockout, where they needed to unload Chris Bassitt, Matt Chapman and Matt Olson (and later Sean Manaea) before the season began. The returns for those players haven't exactly worked out, so perhaps some in-season moves would work out better.

Recommended Articles: