A's Spring Training TV and Radio Schedule

The A's haven't made it to the postseason since 2020, but they're looking to snap that drought this season after finishing 76-86 a year ago, with plenty of positives to build upon. The team also announced that former manager Bob Melvin has returned to the franchise as a Special Assistant to Baseball Operations, and will deal with scouting top prospects in the system.

The Athletics entire roster has been in camp for nearly a full week, which means that games are about to start being played. The A's spring schedule kicks off against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday, February 21 from Camelback Ranch. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. (PT). They'll be down a pair of big-name players for the first few games this spring.

That game will be available on the White Sox television feed on MLB.tv, for subscribers. Here is how the rest of the lineup will shake out.

A's TV and Radio Schedule for Spring Training 2026

Every spring game will be broadcast on A's Cast, KSTE 650, and the iHeartRadio app for those looking for the games on the radio.

The radio broadcasts will feature longtime radio voice of the A’s, Ken Korach, returning for the 2026 season and will be joined by fellow returning radio voice Johnny Doskow, who is entering his fourth season with the A’s.

Chris Caray will be returning for his second year as radio play-by-play announcer this spring. For select games this Spring Training, play-by-play announcer Jenny Cavnar and A’s Cast host Chris Townsend will also join the A’s gameday broadcast team.

Big League Weekend returns to Las Vegas Ballpark when the A’s face off against the Angels on March 7 and 8. The two day games will be televised locally on FOX 5 KVVU and on the MLB App, starting at 1:05 p.m. (PT).

The A’s Cactus League games on March 13 against the Padres and March 20 against the Cubs will be broadcast live from Hohokam Stadium on NBC Sports California.

Here is the list of televised games:

February 21 at Chicago White Sox, White Sox TV

March 2 at San Diego Padres, Padres TV

March 7 vs Los Angeles Angels (in Las Vegas), KVVU Fox 5

March 8 vs Los Angeles Angels (in Las Vegas), KVVU Fox 5

March 8 (SS) vs Los Angeles Dodgers, SNLA

March 13 vs San Diego Padres, Padres TV, NBCSCA

March 20 vs Chicago Cubs, Marquee Network (Cubs TV), NBCSCA

March 21 at Los Angeles Dodgers, SNLA (Dodgers TV)

The United States will also take on the San Francisco Giants in Scottsdale on March 3, with that game airing on ESPN (12:05 p.m. PT first pitch). While it's not A's baseball, there is a lot of hype surrounding the World Baseball Classic, and this will be a preview game that will be available to the public. The A's will be playing Team Brazil that same day.

As for the listed televised games above (aside from the U.S. vs San Francisco), all of those games will be available on MLB.tv for subscribers. Those subscriptions will run about $150 for the whole year for out-of-market contests, while fans that are in-market for the A's will be looking to grab Athletics.tv on a monthly plan instead.

The A's regular season opens up in Toronto, taking on the World Series runners-up on March 27. First pitch for that game is scheduled for 4:07 p.m. (PT).