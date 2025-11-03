A's to Take on Sacramento Sun in 2026
The Athletics are making a big switch to their presentation in 2026, and it should result in a better fan experience that the players will also enjoy. The A's will be shifting their start times next season, meaning earlier nights for the fans and more family time for the players.
The team will be playing 53 night games at Sutter Health Park in 2026, and 47 of those will begin at 6:40 p.m. (PT), which is the time that they'd held first pitch back in Oakland. The reason that the first pitch had been delayed in the first season in Sacramento is because there was just an uncertainty with how hot it would be in he summer months.
Manager Mark Kotsay said during the season it's hot in Sacramento, but it's not the hottest place they've played by far. This earlier start times will help with the rhythm of the season, and allow there to be getaway games played in the afternoon.
Speaking of afternoon games, there will be 22 day games, with six of those having a 12:05 p.m. (PT) start time. While it seems counterintuitive to begin games during peak sunshine hours, after being in Sacramento for a year, the sun seemed to peak at around the three or four o'clock hour, so instead of arriving for the hottest part of the day, they'll be departing the ballpark instead.
As has been previously announced, the A's will also be playing six games at Las Vegas Ballpark, home of the Aviators, in early June. Below is the full press release from the Athletics.
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The A’s will kick off their second season at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento on Friday, April 3, at 6:40 p.m. against the Houston Astros. Across the 81-game home slate, the A’s will play 75 games in West Sacramento and six games in Southern Nevada, when they host the Milwaukee Brewers and Colorado Rockies at Las Vegas Ballpark from June 8-14.
The A’s will play a total of 53 night games in West Sacramento, 47 of which will begin at 6:40 p.m. The Athletics will also host 22 day games in West Sacramento, including six midweek 12:05 p.m. starts.
Four of the six games at Las Vegas Ballpark will begin at 7:05 p.m. The series finale against the Brewers on Wednesday, June 10, will begin at 6:05 p.m., and the A’s will end their Las Vegas stint against the Rockies on Sunday, June 14, with first pitch at 12:05 p.m.
The 2026 home schedule in West Sacramento is highlighted by matchups against the San Francisco Giants (May 15-17), New York Yankees (May 29-31), the World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers (June 29-July 1), and Boston Red Sox (July 27-30).
The A’s will play at home for four popular summer holidays, taking on the Seattle Mariners on Memorial Day (May 25), the Los Angeles Angels on Father’s Day (June 21), the Miami Marlins on Independence Day (July 4), and the Toronto Blue Jays on Labor Day (Sept. 7).