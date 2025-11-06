Could the A's Look Overseas for a Star Infielder?
This offseason, the A's have a couple of different positions of need that they will look to address before the start of the 2026 season. The biggest need is likely finding another starter to add to the rotation. The next big need this winter is adding a second or third baseman to add to the young Nick Kurtz and Jacob Wilson infield duo.
Instead of looking in the traditional free agent market, the A's could do something they have done once before in the last few years, and that is looking overseas.
Before the 2023 season, the A's signed Japanese right-hander Shintaro Fujinami to help fill out their rotation. Now they could look at the same market to fill their hole in the infield, and there are a couple of different options they'll have.
Munetaka Murakami
Murakami, 25, will be one of the hottest free agents coming from overseas. The infielder spent eight seasons playing in the NPB in Japan. In those eight years, he holds a career .951 OPS with a total of 246 home runs. Heading stateside, he will likely receive a big contract, and the A's might have a shot at bringing him in.
Strikeouts were a huge problem for Murakami in the NPB, which is a little bit worrisome heading into Major League Baseball. This concern could lure teams away from him, and he might want to play in a lower-pressure environment to get adjusted to MLB.
Not only do the A's offer a lower-pressure environment because they are currently playing in Sutter Health Park, a minor league stadium in West Sacramento, but Japanese players have a tendency to sign with West Coast teams because it is closer to home.
One team that is seen as a potential fit for his services is the Seattle Mariners. Of course, the Dodgers will also be looming.
Murakami is still one of the biggest stars in Japanese baseball and could give the A's another possible star player who will get to settle in and then be ready for their time in Las Vegas. Having a star like Murakami for when they head to Vegas could be huge as they look to be contenders as soon as they get there.
They could also look to sign Shota Imanaga to capture a little more of the Japanese market.
Certainly, a lot of teams will be interested in bringing in Munetaka Murakami because of his high ceiling, but some current contenders might stay away because it could take him some time to adjust to MLB.
Sung Mun Song
Song, 29, just played in his 9th season in the KBO, and is expected to enter MLB's free agency this offseason. He could be a more affordable option for the A's, as he will also need time to adjust to MLB, but his ceiling could also be really high.
One thing that will make him more attractive to the A's is his 14.9% strikeout rate, which is above average. He also batted .315 with a .917 OPS and 26 home runs this season with the Kiwoom Heroes. Although the KBO is usually compared to Double-A or Triple-A, these numbers are very impressive, and he could make the transition to MLB pretty well.
Bringing in Sung Mun Song to compete with Darell Hernaiz, Brett Harris, and Max Muncy for an infield spot would be nice, especially because it'll be less risky for the A's as he will be a lot cheaper than Munetaka Murakami. Song is 4 years older than Murakami, but that should also help bring his price down.
Although Sung-Mun Song isn't as good as Munetaka Murakami, he'll come at a better price and could be a solid contact hitter to play next to Jacob Wilson, one of the league's best contact hitters. In the KBO, he's played all around the infield, with most of his time at third base, but has also played first base and second base.
He has also said that he doesn't want to head to the big leagues on a minor-league deal, which could scare off some teams, and put the A's in a better position. When the A's signed Shotaro Morii out of Japan last offseason, part of the reason they landed him was because they would allow him to both play shortstop and pitch. Doing what a player asks is one of the A's advantages, if they're a good fit.
This offseason, the A's will have a lot of external options to get depth for their infield, and both Munetaka Murakami and Sung Mun Song could be fits for the team as they look to continue improving their record.