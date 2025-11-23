Former A's Trade Piece From Atlanta Braves Ends Up Overseas

A second piece of the A's return from the Atlanta Braves in the Sean Murphy Trade is headed overseas. Last winter, big left-hander Kyle Muller ended up signing with the NPB's Chunichi Dragons, and this winter it's Freddy Tarnok heading to the NPB after reportedly signing with the Hiroshima Carp.

According to MLB Trade Rumors' Steve Adams, Tarnok will be earning $1.5 million, with another $500,000 in incentives.

The 27-year-old righty spent the 2025 campaign in the Miami Marlins system, and even made it up to the big leagues for 7 1/3 innings of work across five appearances. In that time with Miami he put up a solid 2.45 ERA with a 0.68 WHIP, giving up just one hit while walking four and striking out ten.

The one hit he gave up was actually against the Atlanta Braves on August 27, when he lasted 2 1/3 innings. In that outing he gave up a pair of walks, and that one hit ended up being a two-run shot from Michael Harris II, his 17th of the season.

In the minors this past season he was pretty solid as well, tossing 68 2/3 innings in 29 appearances (10 starts), which is the most innings he's racked up since he threw 106 2/3 in 2022 when he was still in Atlanta's system. When he was with the A's, injuries followed him around and he just wasn't able to stay on the field for very long.

In his first season with the A's in 2023, he held a 1.83 ERA in Triple-A Las Vegas in 19 2/3 innings. He battled a strained right shoulder and a right calf strain in 2023, and then right hip inflammation in 2024, which kept him out of action until early May. After 7 1/3 innings in Vegas, he was claimed off waivers by the Philadelphia Phillies.

He spent the rest of 2024 with Philadelphia, but didn't make it back to the big leagues. With Triple-A Jacksonville this season, the righty held a 3.28 ERA in those 68 2/3 innings with a 1.12 WHIP and a .189 batting average against.

This past season was his first time back in the bigs since a quick stint with the A's in 2023, and his velocity has been holding steady on his four-seamer, sitting at 95.4, while he seems to have added a sinker to his pitch mix.

His fastball velo is already a little above league average, but over in Japan he'll be one of the harder throwers in the NPB. That could lead to a little more success as he works on his overall pitch mix before a potential return to Major League Baseball in a couple of years.