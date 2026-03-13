How the A's Rate in MLB The Show 26

MLB The Show 26 has officially launched their Digital Deluxe early access period, and with that comes a new set of player ratings for the Athletics for the upcoming season.

As a whole, the A's are ranked 21st overall in the MLB by the game. They're ranked 11th and 12th in power and contact respectively, which are certainly respectable numbers, though perhaps a little lower than where the club is expecting to land when the season is over.

Their biggest issues come with pitching, which is ranked 26th, and defense, which is ranked 27th. The A's added Aaron Civale, Scott Barlow and Mark Leiter Jr. to bolster their pitching staff for the year, while defense has been a major talking point throughout the offseason. It's certainly one facet of the game where they'd like to improve.

Starting on the mound, the Athletics’ highest rated pitcher is Luis Severino who comes in at a 79 overall. Jeffrey Springs is a single point lower at 78. Meanwhile in the bullpen, the A’s highest rated reliever is Justin Sterner at a 74, whose sweeper held a 46.4% whiff rate last season.

Full Pitcher Ratings:

Aug 2, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Justin Sterner (60) throws a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fifth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

Luis Severino 79

Jeffrey Springs 78

Aaron Civale 74

Jacob Lopez 75

Luis Morales 75

Luis Medina 58

Michael Kelly 65

Brady Basso 63

Scott Barlow 70

Elvis Alvarado 65

Justin Sterner 74

Mark Leiter Jr. 72

Hogan Harris 69

Full Position Player Ratings:

The Athletics’ highest overall player in general is the reigning American League Rookie of the Year Nick Kurtz, who came in at an 88 overall. Importantly, he has very high power ratings as well. He’s rated 90 for power against right-handed pitchers and 88 against lefties. If he puts up similar stats this season, he could be one of the best bats in the game by season's end.

Shea Langeliers (85) Brent Rooker (86) and Jacob Wilson (83) are the only other members of the A’s to be over an 80 overall, but if you're looking for a buy-low candidate, a bulked up Lawrence Butler could rediscover his swing from 2024, and if he does, he's one of the better hitters in baseball too. This lineup has sneaky potential both in the game, and on the diamond.

Nick Kurtz 88

Brent Rooker 86

Shea Langaliers 85

Jacob Wilson 83

Tyler Soderstrom 78

Lawrence Butler 77

Jeff McNeil 74

Denzel Clark 70

Max Muncy 69

Austin Wynns 66

Darell Hernaiz 69

Colby Thomas 67

Carlos Cortes 69

Top 5 A’s Prospects:

Leo De Vries 68 (Potential: A)

Jamie Arnold 63 (Potential: B)

Gage Jump 67 (Potential: B)

Wei-En Lin N/A

Henry Bolte 68 (Potential: C)

While the A’s are ranked as the 21st overall team in MLB The Show 26, their highly rated offensive players will make them a fun team to control this year. Assuming some of the prospects take a step forward this year, we’ll likely see a few more players hit the 80 overall threshold as the season progresses.

For more A's news and insights, follow William @William_Espy on X, or the site @InsideTheAs!