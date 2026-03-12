Lawrence Butler's Planned A's Spring Debut Unveiled

A's outfielder Lawrence Butler has yet to make his spring debut as he has finished completing his rehab work following offseason surgery on his right knee. Even in what many would consider a down year for the 25-year-old, Butler still managed to put up a 20-20 season with 21 homers and 22 swiped bags.

This offseason, due to his surgery limiting what he could work on, he has also bulked up, and recently said he feels like he could suit up for his hometown Atlanta Falcons if they needed him.

Now, with just two weeks left until Opening Day and less time than that left in camp, Butler is about to make his debut in game action. According to MLB.com's Martín Gallegos, the expected debut will happen after the team's off-day next Wednesday, which would set him up for the game against the Seattle Mariners on Thursday.

Will he be ready for Opening Day?

Sep 20, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Athletics center fielder Lawrence Butler (4) runs on the field before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

This is a question we answered in our recent mailbag, before we had this update on when Butler would be getting back on the field. According to the report, he's been getting plenty of work in on the minor-league side, which we mentioned had been an unknown. According to manager Mark Kotsay, he may have the most at-bats on the team, just not in big-league camp.

The reasoning for this is to get him some action in a controlled environment, which was mentioned as an option last month. This allows him to get in some work without having to run the bases and put extra stress on his knee just yet.

If he ends up making his debut on Thursday of next week, that would leave him with five total games that he could play in before the end of camp. It's unlikely that he would start all five of those games, so whether he's deemed ready for the start of the season will end depend on how the club feels about his work on the minor-league side of things.

Will it have been enough, or will he need a quick stint in the minors in order to get some extra at-bats in at the beginning of the season? The Las Vegas Aviators will be playing in Sacramento from April 7-12, so if Butler were to begin in Triple-A, he could get accustomed to Sutter Health Park and then just stay in Sacramento when the A's come back to town the following week. That's one option.

It wouldn't be the worst way to warm him up for the season, if he's not quite ready to go when it's time to head off to Toronto.

Then again, the A's are expected to face plenty of right-handed starting pitchers to begin the year, and he was solid against righties last year, batting .246 with a .325 OBP and a 106 wRC+ (100 is league average). His struggles came against southpaws.

Making the trip to Toronto and Atlanta could also be what gets him off to the start he needs. There's certainly an argument to be made that having Butler play at home in Atlanta would be a good move, too. Plus, he could have his meeting with the Falcons to discuss a potential role as a defensive back.

