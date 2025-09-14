Lawrence Butler Joins A's Legends in Impressive Feat
On Friday night, A's outfielder Lawrence Butler notched his 20th home run of the season, and he followed that up by collecting the three stolen bases that he needed to join the 20-20 club on Saturday. Butler is now the first A's player since Coco Crisp in 2013 to have 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in the same season.
Butler has been on a tear this month, batting .361 with a .439 OBP and a pair of homers in ten games, and has really been picking things up over the past month, hitting .270 with a .348 on-base in his past 30.
The A's outfielder came into this season having just signed an extension during Spring Training, and was extremely focused on making the All Star Game in his hometown on Atlanta. That had to provide a certain level of internal pressure. He's had his struggles at times this season, but it's looking as though he's making his way through those struggles and ending the season strong.
A's all-time 20-20 players
Butler has recorded the 14th 20-20 season in A's history (since 1901). The first players to do so were Bert Campaneris and Reggie Jackson in 1970. Campy finished with 22 homers and 42 stolen bases, while Reggie put up 23 and 26. Jackson also had 20-20 seasons in 1973 (32-22) and 1974 (29-25), making him the only player in A's history with three such seasons.
Of course, Jose Canseco also became the first player to have a 40-40 season in MLB history in 1988 (42-40), and had his second 20-20 campaign in 1991, going for 44 homers and 26 stolen bases.
Rickey Henderson had four 20-20 campaigns, but his first two (1985-86) came with the New York Yankees, and another came in 1993 when he was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays at the Trade Deadline, so it wasn't a full season with the Athletics. His lone 20-20 year with the club in 1990, when he hit 28 home runs and stole 65 bases.
Before Crisp, the last player that had recorded a 20-20 season for the A's was Ruben Sierra in 1993. Funnily enough, he was the return for Canseco when the A's traded him to the Texas Rangers in 1992. Sierra became a free agent after the season and re-signed with the A's, then put up a 22-25 year.
The other players from A's history to put up a 20-20 season have been Sal Bando (27-20, 1976), Mitchell Page (21-42, 1977), Dwayne Murphy (27-26, 1982), and Mike Davis (24-24, 1985).
Current A's that can go 20-20
On the current roster, Butler seems like the best bet to repeat the feat, though with history as our guide, it may not be easy. In addition to him, Zack Gelof, when he's going right, certainly has the skill set to put up a 20-20 year. Even last year when he struggled he put up 17 and 25, and touched 14-14 in his half-season rookie campaign.
Denzel Clarke certainly has the speed to pull off the stolen bases, and had three homers in 47 games before he landed on the IL. With an uptick in the power production, he could flirt with those numbers as well.
At the minor league level, Junior Perez and Henry Bolte are both guys with a power/speed combo that could be in that conversation as well.